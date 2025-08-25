Liverpool ready to ‘offer’ 25/26 goalscorer to Newcastle as well as ‘huge fee for Isak’

Liverpool are now ready to offer Federico Chiesa in a swap offer for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, according to reports.

The Reds have already made big moves in the summer transfer market with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez headlining those additions.

Liverpool are still looking to add players in attacking areas with the possibility they could lose Harvey Elliott and/or Federico Chiesa before the end of the transfer window.

There is still the possibility that Liverpool attempt to go in hard for Isak once their match against Newcastle is out of the way on Monday night.

The Magpies have stayed strong in their insistence that Isak will not be sold this summer despite the Sweden international’s statement last week, which claimed “promises were broken and trust is lost”.

And now a report from Caught Offside has insisted that Liverpool are willing to offer Chiesa, who scored in their 4-2 win over Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 season, to Newcastle in a deal to sign Isak.

READ: Liverpool: ‘How much’ Isak ‘will’ cost in ‘most likely scenario’ revealed amid Newcastle exit ‘percentage’

Caught Offside wrote: ‘It is also our understanding that internal discussions have taken place about offering Chiesa to Newcastle United as part of talks over Alexander Isak.

‘It remains to be seen if Newcastle would accept anything but a huge fee for Isak, but it seems LFC are prepared to at least consider trying to offer them players as part of the overall package as well.’

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey reckons Liverpool will keep Chiesa around this season if they fail to sign Isak in the summer transfer window.

Bailey told Rousing The Kop: “I think the first thing they do is not let Chiesa out. I don’t think they would bring an Isak alternative in unless it was someone who they already liked. I don’t think there’ll be a stop-gap option.

“They’ve got Gakpo and Ekitike, would it mean that Harvey Elliott doesn’t go? I don’t necessarily think so. They are still fairly well stocked there and if needs be Florian Wirtz can play off the left, meaning Ekitike, Chiesa and potentially Gakpo through the middle.

“There’s Ngumoha, potentially Frimpong as well. Therefore I think we probably don’t see an Isak replacement in there. They’ll be prepared to wait for him, I believe that.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: Romano reveals Newcastle ‘internal hope’ on Isak amid ‘odds stacked against’ claim

👉 Liverpool blow as Man City hijack priority transfer as last-minute signing hinges on two conditions

👉 Real Madrid star’s agent ‘jets in’ as Liverpool ‘burst’ in with hijack attempt amid Spurs ‘accepted’ offer

When asked if the summer’s events had damaged the relationship between Liverpool and Newcastle, Arne Slot told reporters: “I don’t know. The only manager I’ve ever texted with was Eddie Howe (in the Premier League ).

“In Holland I texted with a few more, but after the League Cup final we did exchange a few messages. If I see him I will be the same as I was last year, and I expect nothing different from him as well. On a higher level, I have no clue. For me it’s still the same relationship with him.

“In general I have sympathy for Eddie Howe because he is a great human being, he’s always polite, so that is my general feeling about him,” said the Liverpool boss. “It’s maybe not a coincidence that I’ve texted with him because I think he’s a very nice and honest, polite colleague.

“For the rest, I don’t need to have sympathy for a manager that can still have the availability of [Anthony] Gordon, [Jacob] Murphy, Elanga, [Harvey] Barnes.

“They didn’t replace [Callum] Wilson did they? You don’t need to have sympathy for a manager who has so many good players in his squad. But in general, I think I like him and I don’t think it will be a surprise to anyone if eventually he is going to lead the national team of England as well. Good human being and a very good manager.”