A new report has revealed ‘how much Liverpool will pay’ for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in the ‘most likely outcome’ of this transfer saga.

We have entered the final week of this summer’s transfer window, but it still remains to be seen whether Isak will secure his desired move from Newcastle to Liverpool.

Isak has made it abundantly clear that his heart is set on an exit and he’s prioritising a move to Premier League holders Liverpool, who have already failed with a bid worth around £110m plus £10m in add-ons.

It has been suggested that the Reds are lurking and ready to submit an improved bid if/when they get the green light from Newcastle, with developments expected once Monday’s game between the two sides is out of the way.

Isak will have hoped that his clear stance would tempt Newcastle to sanction his exit, but the club have remained bullish on their demands for the world-class striker, who is under contract until 2028 and reportedly valued at around £150m.

Liverpool are currently this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe as they have invested around £290m on incomings, but they have money to spend following the exits of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah.

Isak remains a leading target, while Liverpool are also in the market for another new centre-back as they are interested in Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

Now, football finance expert Stefan Borson has broken down ‘how much Liverpool will pay’ to sign Isak, while he has revealed the ‘most likely outcome’ of this prolonged saga and an ‘unlikely add-on’ in a potential deal.

“I still think the most likely scenario, and I’m only talking about likelihood, nobody can be certain as to how this is going to pan out, but I still think the most likely scenario is that he goes to Liverpool for the sorts of fee that we talked about before,” Borson told Football Insider.

“I think that’s £125-135million fixed, and then some add-ons of £15-25million to take the package theoretically to say £150million.

“But it’ll probably be half of the add-ons will require him to win the Ballon d’Or or for Liverpool to win the treble, something that’s very unlikely to occur. But if it does, they’ll kind of be happy to pay it.

“I still think that a very big transfer to Liverpool is the most likely as we sit here now because, ultimately, it’s going to be very, very hard to reintegrate the player next season given what’s come to pass.

“It’s going to take him a month to get fit probably because he’s broadly missed the entire pre-season.

“I do still think that’s the most likely, but it’s far from certain because it’s just going to be very difficult now given all the main targets that Newcastle have missed.

“As I say, I still think it’s most likely he will go to Liverpool, but I’d only put it at slightly over 50 per cent.

“I think they may well just take a view that they’ll deal with the aftermath between now and January and look at it again in January.”