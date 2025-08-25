Newcastle v Liverpool prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

The Alexander Isak derby takes centre stage this Monday night as Newcastle United host Liverpool at St James’ Park in what should be a tense Premier League fixture.

Much to the dismay of Newcastle fans, Isak was absent for last weekend’s season opener against Aston Villa. Considering the game ended in a goalless draw, the Magpies certainly could have done with the big Swede.

Isak’s omission was felt by Eddie Howe’s men, who lacked a cutting edge in the final third at Villa Park – something the Newcastle manager may have to get used to.

Reconciliation between the Swede and his club looks less likely than peace in the Middle East, while Liverpool’s interest in the striker continues.

Between the Isak saga, a paltry summer window, and the goalless draw with Villa, you certainly wouldn’t blame Newcastle fans for feeling a little glum.

Nevertheless, St James’ Park is expected to be rocking as Premier League football returns to the North East for the first time this season.

Liverpool enter the fixture on the back of a thrilling 4-2 victory over Bournemouth last weekend – a match which exposed some defensive vulnerabilities for the Reds.

Arne Slot and his men will have to prepare for a hostile atmosphere as they take on a side that beat them in the EFL Cup final last season.

The loss at Wembley was Liverpool’s first against Newcastle since 2015 – a run that underlines their recent dominance in head-to-head meetings.

The Reds have won seven of their last eight Premier League games against the Magpies, scoring two or more goals on seven occasions.

Newcastle v Liverpool: Where to watch and listen

Live coverage of the match will be available across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. There will also be live radio coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Newcastle team news

Deep down, Newcastle fans are hoping Isak will follow the style of Chris Eubank senior, and make an unprecedented return. Realistically speaking, the chances of that happening are non-existent.

In better news, Joe Willock has returned to full fitness and is available for selection. New signing Jacob Ramsey is also available.

Newcastle predicted line-up

Liverpool team news

Liverpool have lost Jeremie Frimpong, who came off injured against Bournemouth with a hamstring problem.

Conor Bradley remains unavailable, meaning Joe Gomez is likely to take the vacant spot at right-back.

Ryan Gravenberch is back from his suspension and is expected to be thrown straight into the starting line-up.

Liverpool predicted line-up

Newcastle v Liverpool stats

Liverpool have won seven of their last eight Premier League games against Newcastle.

Newcastle have failed to score a single goal across their last three Premier League matches.

Liverpool’s last seven matches have each seen both teams score.

Newcastle have scored the first goal in six of their last seven matches at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe (Newcastle) quotes

On Isak and his relationship with the Newcastle fans:

“The relationship between our fans and Isak can still be good. The fans will always react to the way a player plays. There is always two sides to a story. We will see where we are in a week’s time. I hope I can work with him again.”

On whether Newcastle players would welcome Isak back:

“There’s no doubt how the players will feel. I think they will feel the same way I do…if Alex decided to come and play for us, the players would welcome him back.”

On Anthony Gordon

“He’s done it enough to do the job really well for the team. I have no issue playing him there, both as a starter and a substitute. He plays differently to other strikers, but that can be a positive. He’s got devastating pace, a really good work ethic, and he’s scored goals. I think he played really well last week in lots of different phases of his game.”

Arne Slot (Liverpool) quotes

On what he expects from Newcastle

“I think if you go to Newcastle you know what to expect. We played them three times last season and twice their intensity levels were above ours. In the away game, especially in the first 60 minutes, they were so, so, so intense and fully deserved to have the lead. In the League Cup final, they were more intense than us as well. So, I don’t think they need anything to add for them to be intense if they play at St. James’ Park.

“Apart from the intensity, it’s a very good team, they have also a team that can make it a fight if you want to call it like this, they have players for this but they also have players that are so comfortable on the ball. So, one of the best teams in the league and one of the most difficult away games you can have in the season, especially as you say here, ‘under the lights’.”

On Ryan Gravenberch

“If he is the same player as he was last season, that could help us a lot. If you just simply look at the second goal we conceded [against AFC Bournemouth], they could just go from one side from the 18-yard box to the other side without being attacked, which was smart because Virgil [van Dijk] and Ibou [Konate] needed to go back because it was a four-versus-two situation.

“I think if you look back at last season and every single time he played, Ryan would have been in that position and for him not being there and us playing with very good players but very attack-minded players, that hurt us in that goal, for example, and that wasn’t the first time where we lacked a player in that position on a counter-attack for the other team. Normally, if he brings his normal level, it would definitely help us to have him back again.”

Newcastle v Liverpool referee stats

Experienced Premier League referee Simon Hooper will be the man in the middle at St James’ Park on Monday night.

Hooper will be assisted by Adrian Holmes and Simon Long, with Tony Harrington serving as the fourth official.

Hooper was last in action at Old Trafford as he officiated Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester United.

His last game involving Newcastle ended in a 1-0 defeat to the Gunners, while his last Liverpool fixture saw the Reds face a 3-1 thumping at Chelsea.

Newcastle v Liverpool prediction

The fuss around Isak adds an extra level of intrigue to a fixture that was already looking rather tasty.

The Swede’s absence is a big blow for Newcastle, who are lacking a clinical finisher in the final third – something we saw away at Villa Park last weekend.

Liverpool, meanwhile, needed a couple of late goals to secure a dramatic win over Bournemouth in the first game of the season.

Despite scoring four goals themselves, there were a lot of questions about Liverpool’s defensive vulnerabilities.

The Magpies will be hoping to expose the apparent weakness, and they will be helped by a usually rowdy St James’ Park atmosphere.

