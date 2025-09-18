Next Man Utd manager: Ranking Amorim’s replacements puts Southgate second

The pressure on Ruben Amorim and his sheer bloody-mindedness means we must consider his replacements. And we’ve talked ourselves on board the Gareth Southgate train…

The bookies aren’t often wrong so we’ve gone through the top 10 favourites to become United’s next manager.

Frankly, it’s a s*** list. Bad enough to think that maybe 3-4-2-1 might work in the Championship after all.

Please, Ruben. Just consider for a second that there might be a better way. Otherwise United should be bringing either the ex-England manager or a Barcelona legend back into management.

Here’s how we’ve ranked the 10 current favourites to replace Amorim…

10) Michael Carrick

Carrick failed to meet expectations at Middlesbrough in the Championship. Which makes a mockery of the fact that, at the time of writing, he’s third favourite for Amorim’s job.

Of course, that’s down to his United legacy as one of the finest midfielders of the modern era. He also served as a coach and retains an unbeaten record as caretaker boss. Carrick’s link to United’s glorious past will always stand out on his CV. But the rest of it needs expanding and polishing before he can be considered a credible candidate for the top job at Old Trafford.

9) Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno’s stock has probably never been as high despite being sacked by Nottingham Forest. He left the City Ground after falling out with a man who falls out with everyone eventually, with Forest back in Europe for the first time in 30 years on his watch.

Which is very commendable. Just not commendable enough to give him the keys to the Manchester United clown car.

He would be far better off at West Ham.

8) Edin Terzic

The nearly man of Dortmund has been out of work for over a year having left his boyhood club in the wake of their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid. Prior to that, he was a game away from winning the Bundesliga before blowing it spectacularly on the final day in 2023.

Since leaving Dortmund, Terzic has spent his time preparing for his next opportunity, tapping into others’ knowledge to make sure he’s ready for wherever that might be. It was thought the German was on United’s list when they moved for Amorim.

But Terzic seems to be looking for a project, the time for which he would never be afforded at Old Trafford.

We have him pegged for Aston Villa.

7) Julian Nagelsmann

It was thought that Nagelsmann was only passing through international football and that he would be looking for a return to club management after the European Championships on home soil last year.

But he then extended his stay to next summer’s World Cup, and subsequently signed a contract to manage Germany at Euro 2028. Presumably, he’s having a whale of time.

So United would struggle to get the one-time coaching prodigy away from managing his country, especially given the mess he would be walking in to. That’s that then.

6) Oliver Glasner

The German won the FA Cup with Crystal Palace – a marvellous achievement that makes him an Eagles legend. Beating City also made him pretty popular at United. But it doesn’t make him qualified to put out the Old Trafford bin fire.

Those lobbying for Glasner also point to the fact that he’s had success with 3-4-2-1, which Amorim is more wedded to than his wife. But Glasner would suffer the same as Amorim from the woeful lack of a midfielder than holds the system together.

Doubtless Glasner would deserve a step up if he was to leave Selhurst Park. But there would have to be a bridging club between Palace and United.

5) Andoni Iraola

Much of what we think about Glasner applies to Iraola too. The Spaniard has done a wonderful job with Bournemouth. But Manchester United – especially THIS Manchester United – is a different proposition altogether.

Iraola’s success at Bournemouth has come from high-press, high octane football. Which we know the current United squad is not built for.

Would he get the time and breathing space to get them up to speed? Not a f***ing chance.

4) Unai Emery

Emery has already curried favour at Old Trafford by relieving United of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. Though that goodwill must be tempered by concerns over the Spaniard’s judgement if he really believed signing Sancho to be a good idea.

Emery has done a very fine job at Villa, taking a once-proud club flirting with relegation back in to the Champions League, all the while dealing with restrictive budgets and an unsustainable wage bill.

Which makes Emery an ideal candidate. And given the general feeling of uneasiness at Villa Park right now, the timing could be perfect.

But, for reasons we’re struggling to explain, it’s a very difficult proposition to get excited about. Perhaps it is the memory of his attempt at succeeding Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, from which he has bounced back from superbly. His subsequent body of work at Villarreal and Villa has restored his reputation. And no one at Old Trafford should be looking down their nose at the 53-year-old. So any lack of anticipation would probably say more about United’s perception of themselves than it does about Emery.

3) Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino has had his fingers burned by United before, who might have hired the Argentine to replace as many as three of their previous managers. But every time, they have gone in a different direction.

All of which led Pochettino to the United States job. And it is very difficult to imagine him walking away from that gig less than a year from hosting a World Cup.

But not impossible. It seems that Pochettino and the United States remain to be convinced by each other, and if United finally make a serious play for the former Spurs, PSG and Chelsea boss, he might be tempted. He might also fancy telling them to shove it after multiple missed opportunities in the past.

Out of sheer curiosity, we would be up for this.

2) Gareth Southgate

“I won’t coach in the next year, for sure. I’m certain of that,” said Southgate. A year ago…

The ex-England boss doesn’t spark much excitement among United fans. Actually, we’re not sure he prompts any. But in that respect, he’s in very good company on this dreary list.

His brand of football with England was hardly swashbuckling, but that is not what United need right now. First they have to stiffen up before they can zhuzh it up.

Had his mate Dan Ashworth not been binned after 20 minutes as sporting director, Southgate may already have been fitted for his club blazer. And he is one of very few among the candidates who have experience with the level of scrutiny being United boss brings.

On paper, after his success with England – let’s not pretend his record makes him anything else – Southgate has the credentials. He’s available and, according to his own timetable, he should be good to go. After the tacticians, maybe it’s time for the statesman.

1) Xavi Hernandez

Xavi has already managed one giant basket case. Quite successfully too. While juggling financial levers, the Catalan guided his boyhood team to the La Liga title in his first full season in charge.

He left after his second, initially of his own accord then the club’s, and Xavi spent last season on sabbatical. The 45-year-old is ready, though, for his next gig having used his break to broaden his coaching horizons.

Yeah, why not? Xavi has a track record with one of the game’s big beasts and as one of the greatest midfielders in the modern game, his playing career ought to make him beyond reproach among the players.