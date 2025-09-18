Man Utd told to sack Amorim for former manager or ‘they’ll be playing Rotherham’ next season

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim should be sacked and replaced by former Red Devils head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Jamie O’Hara.

The Red Devils lost the Manchester Derby 3-0 on Sunday as they dropped down to 14th in the Premier League table with Man Utd picking up just four points from their opening four matches and scoring four goals.

It is similar form to that which saw them finish 15th in the Premier League last term under Amorim and miss out on European qualification.

Widespread reports indicate that Amorim is not currently under heaps of pressure from the board but that if he looks likely to fail to qualify for Europe then the Man Utd hierarchy are ready to act.

Gary Neville made a prediction after the Manchester Derby defeat that Amorim will only come under pressure if they are in a similar position going into October.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “I think there will be some pressure applied to the manager and his rigidity of sticking with the system.

“City have beaten them well and comfortably. United had some good moments in the game – the first 15 minutes and the first five minutes of the second half. City, in big moments, have had better players. Foden, Doku, Haaland have stood out.

“There have been times when I have seen United lose this type of match when I feel angry and frustrated. I just feel nothing, which is even worse.

“This has been a nothing of a performance. United have just been beaten. With Chelsea next week, another defeat and big questions would start to be asked.”

He added: “Man Utd are 14th, we’re only four games in.

“We can’t be getting into October where Man Utd are 14th or 15th in the league otherwise the manager will be in trouble. They have to start winning quickly.

“Next week if they lose [against Chelsea], they would go to 15th and 16th. It’s five games in and before you know it you’re in October and they’re in the bottom half of the table. And that’s where they can’t be, having spent £200million and giving him a pre-season.

“There’s got to be a turnaround pretty quickly, and the manager’s idea has got to land very quickly with the players.”

After Solskjaer left Besiktas at the end of August, former Tottenham midfielder O’Hara insisted that Man Utd should bring their ex-player and coach back to Old Trafford.

O’Hara told Sky Sports News: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ain’t the worst shout in the world.

“He can come in, he can be a stopgap manager, interim manager, get players back onside.” O’Hara elaborated: “I believe that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, if you get him back in, go back to the formation that they were playing before, get the players back onside, give them a bit of freedom, and I think they can maybe just calm everything down.”

And following another Man Utd defeat, O’Hara has doubled down on his theory that Amorim should be sacked for former Red Devils boss Solskjaer.

O’Hara told talkSPORT: “I can’t believe Ruben Amorim is still in charge.

“When are they going to let it go? When are they going to just… do what Sheffield United have done, just swallow their pride [and say] ‘we got this wrong?’

“Sheffield United have recently made a managerial U-turn, with Chris Wilder stepping in to replace Ruben Selles, just three months after the latter’s mutual agreement to depart from the Championship club.”

O’Hara concluded: “Get Ole back in. They can’t carry on doing this. They’ll go down. They’ll be playing Rotherham [United] next season.”

