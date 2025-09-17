According to reports, Manchester United have ‘found a replacement’ for head coach Ruben Amorim and there are three reasons behind their verdict.

Amorim looks to be on the brink at Man Utd, who have only won one of their opening five games across all competitions this season.

Under Amorim, Man Utd reached an embarrassing new low last season as they finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy.

Despite this, Amorim was not criticised too harshly as he joined Man Utd mid-season, while it was always going to take time for him to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Still, Amorim needed a strong start to this campaign to silence his critics, but the opposite has happened and he’s currently the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

The pressure on Amorim has increased in the days following Sunday’s one-sided 3-0 loss against arch-rivals Manchester City, and he needs a result when Man Utd face Chelsea on Saturday.

Ahead of this game, a report from The Mirror claims Amorim has been given ‘three games to save his job’, with upcoming matches against Chelsea, Brentford and Chelsea said to be pivotal.

‘Despite privately insisting they still have faith in Amorim, United’s football leadership team gave the same assurances to Erik ten Hag, before pulling the plug on him nine league games into last season. ‘United’s league fixture with Sunderland will be their eighth of the season and Amorim is acutely aware he will continue to come under fire and test the faith of those who hired him if he cannot take the team on a winning run.’

The same report names ‘five candidates to replace Amorim’, with Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, former England head coach Gareth Southgate, Fulham’s Marco Silva, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and current USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino mentioned.

Spanish outlet Fichajes, meanwhile, have outlandishly claimed that they have ‘found a replacement’, with former boss Jose Mourinho appealing to club chiefs for three reasons.