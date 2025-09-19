Man Utd loanee Rashford hails ‘refreshing’ Barcelona move as Romano makes ‘complete BS’ claim

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has hailed his “refreshing” loan move to Barcelona after scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Newcastle on Thursday night.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to join the Catalan giants in the summer transfer window after spending the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.

Rashford was clearly lacking in motivation at times under Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim with the Portuguese head coach claiming in January that he would rather play his goalkeeping coach over the England international.

He didn’t explode into life at Barcelona immediately, with rumours that the Catalans could terminate his loan early, but his two-goal display at St James’ Park on Thursday showed Barca fans what he can do.

On Rashford’s situation at the Camp Nou, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And just to finish guys on Manchester United and on Barcelona, we have to touch on the Champions League night. And in this Champions League night, the big face on one side of Manchester, of course, is Erling Haaland, who scored 50 goals in 49 Champions League games.

“But the big face regarding Manchester United and Barcelona is in England, and is Marcus Rashford, who scored a brace for Barcelona his first two goals as a Barca player. The second fantastic. The first one a beautiful header.

“And so Rashford starts performing for Barca and imagine the deal compared to Hojlund is completely different. For Hojlund, the 50 million euros are almost guaranteed. For Rashford is a loan with a buy option close at 30 million euros.

“But the feeling is that now Rashford is already making an impact at Barcelona, man of the match, two goals in these important Champions League night, replacing Lamine Yamal in the best way possible. So Barca are very happy with Rashford.

“Barca are happy with the attitude. Barca are happy with Rashford as a professional bars are happy with how Rashford is doing his very best to adapt to new city, new country, new league, new football, new club, new coach.

“Everything is new for Marcus Rashford spending the whole career at Manchester United, and now his process of adaptation, and the club is doing very, very well. The club is very happy.

“A few weeks ago, we had reports of Barca considering to terminate early the loan of Marcus Rashford, I told you here on the channel, complete bulls**t, completely fake.

“Now you can see how Rashford is performing, how Rashford is already becoming an important player for Barcelona, and these two goals in a crucial Champions League night from Barcelona are already a perfect message coming from the player.”

On his experience of being a Barcelona player, Man Utd loanee Rashford told TNT Sports: “It’s going good. Obviously learning a lot, it’s a new way of football. I’m enjoying it all and I think it’s making me a better player. That’s what I’m here to do, help the team win but also try and improve and be the best I can.

“Honestly it’s an amazing experience, I’ve always been a huge admirer of Barcelona. Most people my age have watched them play from when we were younger, so it’s amazing football, amazing players and we just want to win as much as possible.”

Rashford added: “I’m full of excitement. I’m very motivated, very determined and the quality we’ve got in the team, that excites me alone.

“It’s refreshing to play with these guys. I’ve said it a few times but the team’s so young, they play with such confidence, such understanding of the game.”

On Barcelona boss Hansi Flick, Rashford continued: “He’s a top coach, top man manager and he’ll be delighted today,’ said Rashford of his boss. ‘With the three points and the confidence that the team showed, believing in the way we wanted to play.

“Most goal kicks, they’re pressing so high and we’re still trying to play from the back, the times we got out we looked like a positive team and with the quality we have we can always make things happen.”