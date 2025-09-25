According to reports, Harry Kane has already reached an ‘agreement’ for his next move amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international left the Premier League during the 2023 summer transfer window as he left boyhood club Spurs to join Bayern Munich in a deal worth around £86m.

Tottenham sanctioned his exit as he was in the final year of his contract and had no intention of signing an extension.

Kane attracted serious interest from Man Utd, though a potential move to Old Trafford did not accelerate as the Red Devils were unwilling to negotiate with former Spurs supremo Daniel Levy.

Instead, Man Utd settled for Rasmus Hojlund as a pricey alternative who proved a major flop, while Kane has been a revelation at Bayern Munich.

Kane’s long wait for a team trophy ended last season as he helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga and he has 98 goals in 103 appearances for the German giants.

Despite this, 32-year-old Kane is heavily linked with a possible return to the Premier League as it’s emerged that a clause in the contract opens the door to his exit from Bayern Munich in 2026 for less than £60m.

A return to Spurs or a move to long-term suitors Man Utd are viable options for Kane, though a new report in Spain claims Kane has ‘agreed to replace Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona’.

The report claims Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez are also options for Barcelona, but Kane is ‘equally interesting and considerably cheaper’ than their other two targets.

And Kane has given the green light to Barcelona and ‘would be delighted to accept’ this move as the ‘idea of joining’ them is ‘very appealing’, while he is also an admirer of head coach Hansi Flick.

‘Kane is happy at the Allianz Arena, but he doesn’t hide the fact that he’s tempted to try his luck elsewhere, having been promised a Champions League title, but that hasn’t happened . And the idea of ​​joining Barça and working under Flick seems very appealing to him. ‘He would accept being Lewandowski’s replacement, and it’s an option that Laporta and Deco will have to seriously consider.’

Despite this, former Tottenham and Man Utd striker Teddy Sheringham has explained why a retun to Spurs “would be the obvious choice” for Kane.

“It’ll be interesting if Harry Kane returns to England,” Sheringham said.

“Football can change very quickly, so to say where he could go next at the season is anyone’s guess.

Despite his age, he’d still be one of the most sought-after players in world football if he was to become available.

“The way it’s looking for Manchester United, they still could do with a player like him, but I think it’s unlikely that they would get him.

“For me, Tottenham would be the obvious choice. I couldn’t see why the club wouldn’t want him back if that became a possibility and I’m sure the Spurs supporters would welcome him back with open arms.”