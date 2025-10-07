Where will Harry Kane break the Prem goals record - if he does it?

Alan Pardew has named the side he thinks Harry Kane will break the Premier League goals record with, as the striker spoke about the prospect of a return to England.

Kane left England in 2023, 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer’s Premier League record tally of 260. There’s a good chance Kane would have broken the record by now had he stayed in England, as in league games with Bayern Munich, he’s since scored 73 goals.

In six Bundesliga games this season, the England captain has scored 11 goals, and in all competitions, he’s on 18 from 10 games.

The superstar striker has long been tipped to return to England, and former Premier League boss Pardew thinks when he does, it’ll be with a side other than Tottenham – his old club who apparently have first refusal on him.

Pardew said on talkSPORT: “Yeah, I can see that. But you think he’ll do it in a Spurs shirt, not another shirt. I think Man United.”

Kane himself has suggested that he always felt he’d return to England, but given he’s smashing in goals for Bayern, his mind might have changed.

“In terms of staying longer I could definitely see that,” he said.

“I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet but if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation. Obviously it depends on how the next year or so goes, what we achieve together. We are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else.

“In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back. Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back.

“I am fully all in with Bayern. If there was a conversation about extending then we will see, but I have still got this season and another season. It is not like I am in my last year, it is not like there is any panic. I am calm, I love the manager at Bayern and as long we are improving and I am improving then I am happy to see what we can achieve.”

Meanwhile, Kane has revealed his hopes of winning the Ballon d’Or.

He said: “I would love to win the Ballon d’Or. Essentially it is a team trophy that the best individual from that team wins, so it is going to be a Champions League winner or a World Cup winner… It would be an accumulation of doing something great individually and as a team. It would be almost the perfect season.”

