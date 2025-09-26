Real Madrid ‘not giving up’ on Harry Kane transfer despite Barcelona ‘agreement’

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Bayern Munich and England superstar Harry Kane, who can leave the German club for less than £60million next summer.

The England captain joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur during the 2023 summer transfer window in a deal worth around £86m.

Tottenham felt their hands were tied as Kane entered the final 12 months of his contract and showed no intention of signing an extension.

He attracted serious interest from Manchester United, who ultimately settled for Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane proved to be an expensive flop, while Kane has thrived in Germany.

Kane ended his long wait for a first major trophy in his second season at Bayern, helping them win the Bundesliga title after finishing second to Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in 2023/24.

The 32-year-old has scored an extraordinary 98 goals in 103 appearances for Bayern and can reach a century of goals in record time if he scores a brace against Werder Bremen on Friday evening.

Despite his incredible importance under Vincent Kompany, Kane is being linked with a move away from the German giants amid reports that his contract includes an exit clause worth around £56million.

Indeed, there’s reportedly a clause in his contract that will allow Kane to leave Bayern for €65million in the 2026 summer window, though he is required to inform his employers of his desire to leave ‘in the winter’.

Kane has subsequently been linked with a return to Spurs, while long-term admirers Man Utd and, more surprisingly, Barcelona are also in the picture amid reports of a transfer ‘agreement’.

However, German outlet BILD (via Foot Mercato) says Real Madrid are interested in signing Kane and are ‘ready to attempt a huge coup’ to land him at the end of the season.

The report adds: ‘The English striker’s name has recently come up in discussions in the Spanish capital. Real Madrid, in search of a truly world-class number 9, could even revive this dossier as early as next summer.

‘The German press decided this Friday to put a coin in the machine. Indeed, according to the latest information from the daily BILD, Real Madrid is still monitoring the situation of the English striker, just two years after his arrival at Bayern Munich. The German media outlet specifies that Florentino Perez and the Madrid sporting management have not completely closed the door on the Englishman.’

Real Madrid are ‘not giving up’ on signing Kane and are eager to add a centre-forward ‘of his calibre’ having not had one since Karim Benzema’s departure.

There is ‘the lack of a true number 9’, which ‘continues to be a topic of discussion’ and the potential availability of Kane is intriguing the Los Blancos bosses.

Unfortunately for Madrid, Kane joining them is ‘complicated’ as he ‘does not seem destined to leave Bavaria in the short term’.

But knowing the power of Madrid, ‘if Kane were to express his wish to leave and Real Madrid went on the offensive, discussions could open’.

