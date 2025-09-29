Harry Kane has been linked with a return to Tottenham.

Harry Kane’s transfer ‘priority’ has reportedly been revealed as his ‘stance on a return’ to Tottenham Hotspur is a blow for the Premier League side.

Kane left boyhood club Spurs during the 2023 summer transfer window to join Bayern Munich for around £86m.

Unsurprisingly, Kane has been a revelation at Bayern Munich as he’s scored 100 goals in 104 appearances for the German giants and finally won a team trophy last season by lifting the Bundesliga.

Despite this, Kane has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League in recent weeks as it’s emerged that a clause in his contract means he can be bought for less than £60m next summer.

Therefore, a potential return to Spurs has been mooted, though they are expected to face competition from rival clubs, and it’s even been claimed that he’s already ‘agreed’ to join another European giant for two reasons.

In a recent interview, Kane moved to play down reports linking him with an exit from Bayern Munich.

“No, not at the moment,” Kane responded when asked whether he is thinking about a return to the Premier League.

“I’m really happy here. I have two years left on my contract. I’m enjoying every moment.

“[Returning to England] is not in my thought process. I’m enjoying it with the team, with the coach, and hopefully we continue to be successful.”

When pushed on whether he thinks Bayern is the best place for him to win trophies, he added, “Yes, absolutely.”

Despite this, a report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims 32-year-old Kane’s ‘priority’ is to give himself a good opportunity of “winning more trophies and honours” in the final few years of his career and he has several “long-term admirers”.

“For Kane right now, he’s having a good time at Bayern Munich, scoring plenty of goals and competing for trophies,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He would want to go to a club that’s going to give him the opportunity to be successful and win more trophies and honours as well.

“I’m sure Tottenham will be in the mix if he decides to leave Bayern, but they’re going to face a lot of competition for him and it won’t be straightforward.

“It won’t just be other Premier League clubs, the likes of Chelsea and Man United who have been long-term admirers, but Barcelona as well.

“If Kane does leave Bayern Munich next summer, there will be no shortage of offers, and he will want to be successful and playing at the highest level possible.”