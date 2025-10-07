Ange Postecoglou could be replaced at Nottingham Forest by former West Ham boss Graham Potter if they choose to sack the ex-Spurs man, according to reports.

The Reds only sacked Nuno Espirito Santo, who helped them to a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League last season, in September with Postecoglou the man to replace him.

Many saw the sacking of Nuno as extremely harsh and Postecoglou has got off to the worst possible start, picking up just one point from four Premier League matches, being knocked out of the League Cup and taking one point from two Europa League fixtures.

Despite claims Postecoglou could be sacked by Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, a report on Monday claimed that the former Tottenham head coach is ‘set to be afforded time’ at the City Ground.

The report added that Postecoglou will ‘remain in his position until at least the visit of Chelsea in two weeks time’ but that match could be crucial to his chances of staying any longer.

And now our friends at TEAMtalk have claimed that Graham Potter, who was sacked recently at West Ham, ‘has been discussed as a potential shock replacement’ if they decide to sack Postecoglou.

While the Daily Mail describe Fulham manager Marco Silva as ‘a long-term target for Nottingham Forest even though any approach for the Fulham manager is unlikely to happen before the end of the season’.

Nottingham Forest supporters have already been calling for Postecoglou’s head in recent matches and former Premier League striker Chris Sutton thinks there is “an entitlement element” to their fans.

Sutton told the Monday Night Club on BBC: “I can’t ever remember a fanbase getting stuck into a manager and signing for a manager to get sacked after six games.

“For the life of me I don’t understand. I find it ridiculous I think there’s an entitlement element to the Nottingham Forest support that the recent success, and there clear love for Nuno, and I get that and I do understand that.

“I don’t see this lasting long, I don’t see this ending well for Ange Postecoglou, I don’t think the Nottingham Forest fans in the main will change their minds about him, but I think its deeply deeply unfair.”

Former Wolves centre-back Conor Coady added: “It bewilders me the way they’re asking, they’re signing his name, do you know how hard it is to change.

“You know Nuno was a transition manager, Nuno was a counter attack manager, wherever he’s been successful that’s how he’s played.

“He’s played with players on the wing, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Wood down the middle and you see at West Ham now what he’s trying to do Fulkrug, Summerville, Jarrod Bowen, exactly the same.

“But to go from his style of play to Postecoglou’s style of play in the space of seven games that is unbelievably hard.”

