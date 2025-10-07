Bastian Schweinsteiger has detailed why Florian Wirtz's struggles should not be a big worry

Former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has allayed fears for Florian Wirtz, stating he himself had to “adjust a bit” and the midfielder will “delight us all” at Liverpool.

Wirtz was the second-most expensive player signed by the Reds in the summer. He set them back £116million, which was their transfer record prior to the late signing of Alexander Isak.

Wirtz is yet to come close to living up to that fee, as since the Community Shield, he’s neither scored nor assisted in nine games.

After giving him ample time to have an impact, Arne Slot dropped the German from his side for the Premier League match against Chelsea, which Liverpool lost 2-1.

While the struggles in adjusting might seem grave for some, Schweinsteiger – who swapped Bayern for Man United in 2015 after a long spell in Germany – suggested it’s normal.

He told RTL: “We have to give the players a bit of time. Especially when you move from the Bundesliga to the Premier League, you also have to adjust a bit.

“I’ve experienced that myself. He will delight us all in the future. Florian Wirtz is a fantastic footballer, a great character. We should be happy that we have such a player in Germany.”

Schweinsteiger is perhaps not the best example to ease fears about the adjustment from the Bundesliga to the Premier League, given he played just 18 times in the English top flight before then moving to Chicago Fire.

In any case, the former Bayern Munich man is not the only German legend who feels Wirtz is going to come good.

Philipp Lahm has also suggested he’s not going to be struggling for long.

He said: “I’m not worried about Florian Wirtz at all because he’s such an outstanding, brilliant player who simply makes his team-mates better. Quality and class always prevail, and that will absolutely be the case with Florian Wirtz.”

Indeed, Wirtz scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists for Bayer Leverkusen last season, and is clearly a quality player if the side he is in plays to his strengths.

At Leverkusen, as the left No.10, he was already high up the field and in space to either attack himself or lay the ball onto a team-mate in a good position.

At Liverpool, as the sole attacking midfielder, he’s been the man tasked with collecting the ball from deep at times, and hindering his attacking prowess. Once he’s spent more time in the system, he will surely be able to have an impact.

