Journalist gives Postecoglou sack update as Nottm Forest ‘concrete’ Benitez ‘plan’ emerges

Nottingham Forest boss Ange Postecoglou is ‘under crushing pressure’ as the Premier League club have ‘concrete’ interest in potential replacement Rafa Benitez, according to reports.

The Reds sacked Nuno Espirito Santo over the September international break after he got four points from their opening three Premier League matches.

Nuno oversaw a brilliant season at the City Ground last term with Nottingham Forest finishing seventh and qualifying for the Europa League.

But, in a controversial move, he was shown the door by Evangelos Marinakis and former Tottenham boss Postecoglou – who won the Europa League with Spurs last season – was brought in as his replacement.

Nottingham Forest have taken just one point from Postecoglou’s four Premier League matches in charge, while they have been knocked out of the League Cup by Championship side Swansea City.

Postecoglou has also managed to take one point from Nottingham Forest’s first two Europa League fixtures and, after losing to Newcastle United in the Premier League before the international break, the Australian is coming under lots of pressure.

Football Insider transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke has brought an update on how long Nottingham Forest will give Postecoglou.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Yeah, he definitely needs to start winning games. He knows that himself more than anybody.

“Football management is a cutthroat business, you need results as a manager and the owners and fans demand immediate success, there isn’t much patience.

“Postecoglou came out fighting after the Newcastle game, saying he’s up for the challenge and up for the fight to try and turn things around but he needs the backing.

“He knows how fragile football management is in that respect, so he won’t be holding his breath.

“It does look like he is going to get a stay of execution in this current international break.

“Obviously there’s due to be talks between Postecoglou and Marinakis, but it does seem that he will be given at least a few more games to try and turn things around at Forest.”

Another report from Football Insider insists that Nottingham Forest have ‘concrete’ interest in former Liverpool manager Benitez, who won the Champions League at Anfield, as a potential replacement for Postecoglou, who’s ‘under crushing pressure’.

The Spaniard is ‘now the leading contender should Forest make a managerial change’ as Fulham’s Marco Silva could cost too much in compensation.

The report adds: ‘That has opened the door to Benitez making a sensational return to the Premier League.

‘The former Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea manager has said he is keen for another managerial post, and his CV is believed to be attractive to Marinakis and the Forest hierarchy.’