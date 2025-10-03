Arsenal have reportedly already decided ‘to sell’ one player during this winter’s transfer window, while another has attracted interest from Bayern Munich.

The Gunners were active in this summer’s transfer window as they have built a superb squad with quality options in every position.

The north London outfit invested around £250m on signings to boost their chances of winning the Premier League and/or Champions League this season, with Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Piero Hincapie, Martin Zubimendi and Cristhian Mosquera their most notable additions.

Arsenal also offloaded some dead wood to balance the books, so Mikel Arteta’s side are well-equipped to win major silverware this season.

They could have also done more business regarding exits, with a new report from Caught Offside revealing that Bayern Munich ‘reached out’ over a ‘surprise’ move for Jurrien Timber.

Timber is one of the best full-backs in the Premier League, so it’s hardly surprising that the Gunners were against this deal.

A ‘source’ for Caught Offside said: “Timber news is accurate. “Heard nothing on Juventus, but Bayern and one other big name from Europe reached out to his people a while ago.

“No chance he’s going. (Contract talks) all going well, no particular timeframe on it now.”

Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, is more likely to leave Arsenal in the coming months, with a report from journalist Dean Jones for our pals at TEAMtalk revealing that they are ‘ready to sell’ him for £30m, with Everton deemed the ‘perfect new club for him’.

“There is going to be an openness to sign another forward if they still lack cutting edge, and that will form more clearly between now and January,” Jones told TEAMtalk.

“They will wait to see the market opportunities that exist and aim to sign a player who can fit in.

“Let’s use Gabriel Jesus as an example. He will likely be available and definitely has the elite quality that could fit the bill.

“But what is the financial commitment needed? There is talk of a £30m transfer valuation, but you also have to consider his personal package. The level of wages does matter.

“Another would be Richarlison. Links to Everton are always there, and his future at Spurs is coming into doubt again if they are to sign another forward.

“I am using these as examples of players that could see their situations open up, but the truth is that Moyes will be very particular about what he is looking for.

“More names will be mentioned, and I would be surprised if he did not get another signing over the line in January.”