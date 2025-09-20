According to reports, one Arsenal star is ‘ready’ to make a ‘major career decision’ and could leave the Premier League giants in January.

There has been a lot of change at Arsenal in recent months, as they felt a squad overhaul was necessary after they finished second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season and failed to win a trophy last term.

With that, the Gunners invested around £250m to land their top transfer targets, with their statement window giving head coach Mikel Arteta a stacked squad with multiple quality options in each position.

Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Piero Hincapie, Martin Zubimendi and Cristhian Mosquera were among their most notable signings, while Arsenal also offloaded some deadwood at the end of the window.

Their overwhelming priority was to sign a striker as a top-class No.9 was considered the final piece of the jigsaw for Arteta, who now has Gyokeres and Kai Havertz as his two main forward options.

This leaves Gabriel Jesus down in the pecking order and he is yet to make an appearance this season as he is still recovering from an ACL injury.

Arteta has indicated that he’s due to return to action in December or January, but he may have already played his last game for Arsenal.

This is because the 28-year-old, according to Football Transfers, is ‘ready to make a major career decision’ as he ‘eyes a January move’ to boost his chances of playing for Brazil at next summer’s World Cup.

Everton and West Ham are said to be ‘circling’ for Jesus as they have already submitted ‘initial enquiries’ to Arsenal, as each club ‘feel that he would bring their squads Champions League quality and versatility to their attacking options’.

Jesus is said to be ‘seriously considering’ an exit, though a ‘return’ to Brazil is also possible as there is a ‘viable deal’ involving Flamengo on the table.

