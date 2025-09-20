Man Utd blasted for ‘disgusting’ transfer decision as replacement ‘should be Dracula’

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker is still fuming that the Red Devils allowed David de Gea to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer.

De Gea, who has 45 caps for Spain, left Man Utd in 2023 and took a year out of the sport before returning as Fiorentina goalkeeper at the beginning of last season.

While De Gea has largely been performing well for the Serie A side, Man Utd have been struggling with their own goalkeeping department.

Man Utd invested money in Senne Lammens over the summer but seem to be sticking with Altay Bayindir in goal currently with the Turkey international starting the first game back after the international break.

Bayindir started the season ahead of Andre Onana in net with the Cameroon international eventually being moved out on loan to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

And Parker thinks De Gea would still be playing for Man Utd if they had just kept faith with the Spaniard rather than allowing him to leave on a free.

Parker told MyBettingSites.co.uk: “It’s disgusting that United let David de Gea go. The reason de Gea left is because Ten Hag came in and brought in Onana from his old club and ironically his son is the agent of that player.

“It was a strange one. Everyone wanted keepers that were good with their feet including United. They spoke about what he couldn’t do but everyone knows what he could and can do.

“United are missing him now. He was the best keeper in the league for quite a few seasons. He made incredible saves and got rid of him when he was still at a top level.

“United brought in Onana but didn’t have the personnel to play out from the back. They weren’t equipped for it. Onana is good with his hands, his decision making is poor and his goalkeeping technique is poor.

“United have gone backwards. United have two goalkeepers in Onana and Bayindir who should be Dracula because they can’t deal with crosses. It’s a big, big problem.”

But Man Utd defender Harry Maguire has been impressed by new team-mate Lammens with the Belgium international pushing for his first start against Chelsea on Saturday.

Maguire said: “He [Lammens] really impressed me in training. He has all the qualities to be a top-level goalkeeper. He’s excellent with his feet, he has great presence and he’s really good at stopping shots.

“Again, he’s a young player. He’s coming to a big club where the pressure is high, but I know he’ll cope with it and I’m sure he’ll have a long future at this club.”