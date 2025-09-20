According to reports, Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford could miss out on a permanent move to FC Barcelona following a ‘fresh’ twist.

In midweek, Rashford announced himself as a Barcelona player, scoring a brilliant brace in his side’s 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Champions League group stages.

Rashford is now off the mark for Barcelona after he failed to contribute a goal or an assist in his first three La Liga games for Hansi Flick’s side.

The England international joined Barcelona on loan with an option to buy for around £26m in next year’s transfer window after he returned to form at Aston Villa last season.

Barcelona turned to Rashford after missing out on Luis Diaz and Nico Williams, with the Man Utd outcast’s versatility making him an attractive option for Flick.

Rashford repaid the faith shown in him by Flick against Newcastle and speaking post-match, the 27-year-old explained why he is enjoying his spell at Barcelona.

He said: “It’s going good. Obviously learning a lot, it’s a new way of football. I’m enjoying it all and I think it’s making me a better player. That’s what I’m here to do, help the team win but also try and improve and be the best I can.

“Honestly it’s an amazing experience, I’ve always been a huge admirer of Barcelona. Most people my age have watched them play from when we were younger, so it’s amazing football, amazing players and we just want to win as much as possible.”

Rashford added: “I’m full of excitement. I’m very motivated, very determined and the quality we’ve got in the team, that excites me alone.

“It’s refreshing to play with these guys. I’ve said it a few times but the team’s so young, they play with such confidence, such understanding of the game.”

However, a report from The Daily Mail claims Rashford’s ‘hopes’ of joining Barcelona permanently have been ‘dented’ by a ‘fresh change’, with the Spanish giants ‘hit by new LaLiga salary restrictions’.

It has been widely reported that Barcelona have had serious financial issues in recent years, and this change has ‘slashed’ their ‘spending power by £100m’.

Therefore, Barcelona are ‘working within a dramatically reduced wage limit that threatens to block major future signings’.

Despite this, The Athletic are reporting that Barcelona have not battled against these changes.

The report claims: