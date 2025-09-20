Man Utd boss Amorim responds to Rashford brace vs Newcastle with astonishing Hojlund deflection

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim preferred to talk about Rasmus Hojlund’s goal for Napoli after being asked about Marcus Rashford’s double against Newcastle.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave and join Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season in the summer with the Catalan giants having an option to make a deal permanent next year.

Man Utd loaned Rashford out in the final six months of last season to Premier League rivals Aston Villa after he fell out of favour with Amorim.

The Man Utd head coach even claimed in January that he would rather play his goalkeeping coach over the England international after being critical of Rashford’s professionalism.

Rashford has had a mixed start to life at Barcelona and there were even some “bulls**t” rumours that they could terminate his loan early – but his stunning brace against Newcastle in the Champions League showed what the Man Utd loanee can do.

But Amorim preferred to focus on Hojlund’s debut goal for Napoli over Rashford’s double at St James’ Park. When asked about Rashford’s brace, Amorim replied: “Rasmus scored, I am happy for Rasmus also.

“It is the same thing with him guys. You are so tough on Rasmus but he scored also, so let’s notice that.”

Man Utd also sold one of their most talented young players over the summer with Alejandro Garnacho joining Premier League rivals Chelsea.

But Amorim has dismissed suggestions that their decision to sell Garnacho to Chelsea – who Man Utd play on Saturday – could backfire on the Red Devils.

Amorim added: “I am not concerned about that – I just want to win games.

“I don’t care who plays for the opponent or what people are going to say in the end if a player is going to play well.

“They are good players and they will play well if things happen. I am just focusing on the game and my players – that is my only concern.”

Lisandro Martinez has returned to training following a serious injury and when asked what that might do for the Man Utd defender mentally, Amorim replied: “It’s really important [to be on grass]. When you have that injury, you have that time where you recover a lot of things really fast, then there is the boring part, it looks like you don’t go to the next step.

“We miss a lot Licha, especially in this moment, we miss his aggression in everything he does, we miss him, but he’s always there in every meeting, in every training, he sometimes finishes his and stays to watch the training. We need Licha in this team.”