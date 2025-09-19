Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has revealed what he and Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke about in a meeting on Thursday evening.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the new season with Amorim’s side picking up just four points from their opening four Premier League matches.

It comes off the back of a poor campaign in 2024/25, which saw Amorim guide Man Utd to a 15th-placed finish with the Red Devils missing out on European qualification.

There have been some reports claiming Man Utd are giving Amorim another three games to prove himself, while others insist he retains the full support of the board.

Ratcliffe flew in for talks with Amorim and other officials on Thursday with the topic of the meeting unknown.

When asked about Ratcliffe’s visit at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Amorim joked: “New contract, he was offering me a new contract.

“No, it’s normal things, just to show the support, explaining that it’s a long project. He said many times, ‘This is my third season.’ For me, it’s not. But normal things.

“I spoke with him, with [CEO] Omar [Berrrada], with [director of football] Jason [Wilcox], just trying to see all the data around the team.

“So, a normal meeting, and we had several, but in this moment, it’s normal that people pay attention to that.”

On the pressure to win against Chelsea at the weekend, Amorim added: “This is football and this is the club with more pressure, maybe, than any in the world, but we want to win.”

Amorim claims he has seen improvements on the pitch from his Man Utd side but that his side needs to be better in both boxes.

He continued: “Last year I was very critical of the way we played. I think we are playing well until the boxes, defending and attacking.

“We need to be more aggressive in the boxes. We need to be more clinical. The rest I think we are improving compared to last year. We are in a better place.

“But we need to win. We lost against Arsenal and Man City. Here, losing, especially in the beginning after last season, is a problem.”

On his free week with the players ahead of their match against Chelsea, the Man Utd head coach said: “We used the time to analyse the last game and the next game, and to prepare different things. We are playing well until we reach the boxes.

“We need to be more clinical. The number of shots and the xG are good, but if you don’t score, it doesn’t matter.

“The way we suffered the goals, we can avoid that. We are being naive, we need to be more aggressive in order to win games.

“We have to maintain the way we’re playing and improving in our box and the opposition’s box – that was the focus of the week. Especially against Chelsea, when they cross, they are the side with the most players in the box.”