According to reports, there has been a ‘shock twist’ regarding the future of Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, with the club’s transfer ‘stance’ decided.

The former Manchester City star has failed to live up to expectations following his £45m move to Arsenal in 2022.

Injuries have hampered Jesus, who has also struggled in front of goal as he’s only scored 18 goals in his 70 Premier League appearances.

Jesus enjoyed a purple patch around the New Year, but his 2024/25 season was cut short as he was ruled out for months with a cruciate ligament tear.

Shortly after, Arsenal were dealt a further blow as Kai Havertz was also ruled out for the remainder of this campaign and this left head coach Mikel Arteta without a recognised striker during the run-in.

Mikel Merino impressed as a stand-in forward, but Arsenal are set to sign a new striker as they choose between Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres to be their No.9.

It remains to be seen whether the arrival of Sesko and/or Gyokeres will impact Jesus and Havertz as they could fall in the pecking order next season.

Arteta is known to be an admirer of Jesus as they also worked together at Man City, but the 28-year-old has been heavily linked with an exit over the past few months.

With Arsenal looking to spend big on a striker, winger and centre-midfielder, they could need to sell unwanted talents to free up funds and Jesus has been considered a contender to move elsewhere.

Despite this, a new report from Football Transfers claims there has been a ‘shock twist’ with Jesus, with Arsenal’s ‘surprise stance’ on his exit revealed.

It is noted that the Gunners ‘had been expected to sell’ Jesus this summer, but the club are ‘planning on offering him a contract extension’.

Jesus is under contract until 2027 and Arteta has ‘no intention’ of letting him go this summer or in January, with ‘discussions’ already taking place over a ‘one-year’ extension.

There are said to be three reasons behind Arteta’s verdict on Jesus. The report explains:

‘The Arsenal manager’s thinking is that Jesus is unlike any other player he has at the club, and he wants to get the player fit as soon as possible for the upcoming season. ‘Selling Jesus only to sign a like-for-like replacement does not make sense in Arteta’s eyes. The Spaniard believes that Arsenal would struggle to get value for money in any deal for Jesus and any replacement with similar talent and Premier League experience would be more expensive to sign.’

Also, Jesus ‘isn’t pushing for a move’ as his family are ‘settled’ in London and he’s also a ‘popular’ in the Arsenal dressing room.