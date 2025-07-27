£45m Arsenal star gives green light to transfer as player eyes ‘strategic’ move

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is eyeing a move to Flamengo as the Brazilian side ‘advances’ on a loan deal this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners have already completed six signings in the summer transfer window as the Arsenal board look to push Mikel Arteta’s side towards silverware.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi will join the fight to end a run of three years finishing as runners-up in the Premier League.

Arsenal are likely to move some players on after such a big intake of players, which is likely to grow with reports they are interested in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

And Jesus, who has been hit with injuries during his time at the Emirates Stadium, could now depart after Arsenal confirmed the signing of Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon on Saturday.

Brazilian publication RTI Esporte claims that Brazilian side Flamengo have ‘opened talks’ with Jesus and ‘has already received a positive signal from the striker to negotiate his return to Brazil’.

READ: Arsenal keep or sell: Martinelli, Zinchenko gone but Trossard, Havertz stay

Flamengo are looking to bring Jesus back to Brazil on a season-long loan deal with an option to make it permanent at the end of the campaign.

The negotiations ‘include an evenly split salary agreement: 50% paid by Flamengo and the remaining 50% by the English club’ and Jesus ‘sees a return to Brazilian football as strategic’ with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

Not only have Arsenal brought in a number of impressive signings over the summer but their academy players continue to impress at first-team level.

After the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri recently, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is predicting Max Dowman could make his mark next season.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal: Seventh signing delayed over one ‘concern’ as ‘internal’ verdict to spark Chelsea, Spurs hijack

👉 Arsenal transfer ‘advanced’ with ‘agreement close’ as Gunners confirm Viktor Gyokeres signing

👉 Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres ‘accepts’ his set punishment after ‘breaking rules’ as three ‘add-ons’ revealed



Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “Everyone who watched the podcast knows that there’s a different energy about me when I’m talking about young players.

“I was the same with Kobbie Mainoo in the Euros, Phil Foden when he first burst onto the scene, Cole Palmer, Lamine Yamal, obviously, Desire Doue, great young players who just get you off your seat. You watch them and go, “Oh, yeah! Give me some more of that!”

“This player played one pre-season game. I spoke about him in November and I’ve probably spoken about him a bit before that as well because I’ve seen him before as a young kid. Max Dowman, don’t forget that name. Arsenal have produced another young gem.”

Ferdinand added: “They’ve got Nwaneri coming through, too, and I think this season could be his proper breakout year. I hope it will be.

“They’ve already had [Bukayo] Saka for a few years now who seems like an elder statesman in this changing room and there are 15-year-olds knocking about like Max Dowman.

“He’s become one of the youngest Arsenal players to play at the club in a pre-season friendly in Singapore, against AC Milan by the way. Not minnows… AC Milan.

“It’s early days but it looks like Declan Rice has taken him under his wing, he posted a picture of him on the coach travelling about.”