Arsenal: Seventh signing delayed over one ‘concern’ as ‘internal’ verdict to spark Chelsea, Spurs hijack

According to reports, one ‘internal concern’ is the reason for Eberechi Eze’s proposed move from Crystal Palace to Arsenal being delayed.

Arsenal have made great progress in the transfer market in recent weeks as they have moved quickly to land five signings, including Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera.

Viktor Gyokeres, who is reportedly undergoing a medical this weekend, is due to be their sixth summer signing as that prolonged saga is finally nearing a conclusion.

Once Gyokeres is through the door, Arsenal’s summer business will be nearly finished as their focus could switch to outgoings, but they remain in the market for an attacking midfielder amid interest in Eze.

The England international was one of the standout performers in the Premier League last season as he contributed 25 goal involvements in all competitions.

Eze has a £68m release clause in his contract and this arguably represents good value for a player of his immense quality.

A report on Friday night from Football Transfers claimed they are ‘locked in advanced talks’ with Crystal Palace and have already ‘agreed’ on two details.

The report added:

‘The Gunners have agreed to pay an initial €34.3m (£30m) for the England midfielder and discussions between the two clubs are now centred around the payment structure of remaining €43.5m (£38m). We understand that Crystal Palace want the entire fee paid within two years. ‘Eze has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal and he has informed Palace of his desire to complete a move to the Emirates Stadium before the end of the 2025 summer transfer window.’

Despite this, journalist Dean Jones for Flashscore claims the Gunners have one ‘concern’ about Eze as ‘growing internal doubt over whether the Crystal Palace star fits their tactical puzzle has been threatening to stall any potential move’.

Arsenal are said to be ‘unsure how Eze would fit into their team’ but there has been ‘hesitation’ amid the ‘feeling that he is best suited to a central attacking role and that space is already well covered in Mikel Arteta’s squad’.

This stance leaves Arsenal at risk of a hijack from Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur.

The report adds: