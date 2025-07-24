Arsenal have been given a huge boost in their bid to sign Eberechi Eze as the Crystal Palace playmaker has reportedly ‘told friends’ he’s joining the Gunners this summer.

The Gunners have signed Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard for a combined fee of £123m so far this summer and have a agreed a £55m deal with Sporting for Viktor Gyokeres, whose medical is planned for this week ahead of his move to the Emirates.

But Gyokeres may be beaten to the punch in signing for Arsenal by Christian Mosquera, whose £17m transfer has been agreed with Valencia along with personal terms between the club and the player, with Valencia-based journalist German Munoz claiming the 21-year-old is already in Singapore with the rest of the Arsenal squad.

Munoz wrote on X: ‘The plan is to make Mosquera’s signing with Arsenal official today. The player is already in Singapore, training with the rest of his teammates’.

After Gyokeres and Mosquera, sporting director Andrea Berta is working to sign a new forward, with Arsenal expert Charles Watts claiming on Wednesday that a list of three options has been drawn up by the Gunners chief.

Watts wrote on his CaughtOffside column: ‘Once the Gyokeres deal is confirmed I think Arsenal’s attention in the market will shift towards trying to move some players on.

‘The squad does look a bit bulky now, with a few players clearly going to be struggling for minutes next season.

‘So Arsenal will look to try and get some outgoings sorted, potentially for players like Fabio Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson and maybe Oleksandr Zinchenko.

‘I do still feel like there is scope to bring in one more new addition before the window closes, however. There is still a long time left in the market and it wouldn’t shock me if Arsenal still look to do something.

‘We know they are looking at options for that left-sided attacking role, with Eberechi Eze, Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon believed to be of interest.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Rodrygo set to top terrible list of Real Madrid stars moving to the Premier League

👉 Arsenal must ‘learn from Sporting’ over sales as £35m Liverpool transfer laughably remains record deal

👉 ‘No talks’ – Rodrygo path clear for Arsenal as Liverpool move for PL alternative ‘inevitable’

And now TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey claims Eze has ‘told friends that he’s going to join Arsenal this summer’ and confirmed Gunners chiefs have ‘held discussions with Palace and Eze about a move’, with the FA Cup final hero a ‘serious option moving forward’.

Bailey added: “I am told that Eze remains firmly on Arsenal’s radar and they have done plenty of work on him — there is a very good chance that Eze will be an Arsenal player before the end of August.

“Arsenal have maintained contact with Eze’s people throughout the summer.”

Of course, Palace fans will loathe the prospect of their mercurial number 10 leaving, a player who’s taken his game one step further under Oliver Glasner.

It’s understood that Palace would be very reluctant to lose Marc Guehi and Eze in the same summer.

And whilst Guehi is admired by Liverpool, there’s a good chance that the English defender will stay at Selhurst Park for one more year before his contract expires next summer, when he can then fully assess his options.