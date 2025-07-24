Arsenal ‘prepared’ to lodge £55m offer to land Prem star who expects transfer

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to both pay £55million and offer a four-year contract to a Premier League star who expects to join them this summer.

The Gunners have been rather busy in the summer transfer window. Having finished second in the league yet again last season, now for the third time in a row, leading them to want to push past that sticking point and towards the title.

As such, they have signed Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and will soon have Viktor Gyokeres in their ranks.

But there could be yet another big transfer coming their way, after the £64million transfer for Gyokeres is set to become the most expensive at Arsenal this summer.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have reported that Arsenal are ‘prepared’ to pay £55million to land Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze. Palace are said to be unwilling to budge on the £68million price tag they have set.

In any case, the Gunners are also ready to offer Eze a four-year contract, as it’s known he is ‘open’ to a move to the Emirates.

That information mirrors recent reports on the England international’s future.

Indeed, a report has stated that Eze has told friends he is going to join Arsenal this summer. He also confirmed that club chiefs have held discussions over a move for him, and it’s believed he’s a serious option.

It was added by transfer insider Graeme Bailey: “I am told that Eze remains firmly on Arsenal’s radar and they have done plenty of work on him — there is a very good chance that Eze will be an Arsenal player before the end of August.

“Arsenal have maintained contact with Eze’s people throughout the summer.”

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Rodrygo set to top terrible list of Real Madrid stars moving to the Premier League

👉 Arsenal must ‘learn from Sporting’ over sales as £35m Liverpool transfer laughably remains record deal

👉 ‘No talks’ – Rodrygo path clear for Arsenal as Liverpool move for PL alternative ‘inevitable’

As such, the Gunners now need to come to an agreement with Palace if they want to secure the services of their star this summer. With Arsenal already having signed over £130million worth of talent this summer, and with more than £60million more leaving their account, it’s no surprise Arsenal don’t want to part with a huge sum.

However, if Palace aren’t going to accept below £68million, then Arsenal will either need to come to terms with the fact they need to pay a larger fee, or deal without signing Eze.

They clearly feel he is a good fit for their system, but how desperate they are to land him after a big spend already this summer remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Arsenal set up blockade of Real Madrid for superstar ‘before’ the season begins