Ruben Amorim is in danger of being sacked if Manchester United lose to Sunderland on Saturday afternoon, according to a report.

Man Utd head coach Amorim is on the brink with the Red Devils sat 14th in the Premier League after failing to win four of their opening six top-flight games.

Amorim’s side were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two outfit Grimsby Town.

The Portuguese led Man Utd to an abysmal 15th-place finish last season but was backed with over £200million in new signings in the summer transfer window.

With the club’s form showing no signs of improving, there is intense speculation regarding Amorim’s future.

MORE: Amorim sack date set after Ratcliffe ‘yardstick’ reveals five brutal Man Utd fixtures to save his job

Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner is among the potential candidates to replace Amorim, who is in dire need of three points when newly-promoted Sunderland visit Old Trafford on Saturday.

Sunderland at home should be a comfortable win for Man Utd, but the Black Cats are flying in sixth place after winning at Nottingham Forest last weekend, hours after the Red Devils were beaten 3-1 by Brentford.

A report from The Telegraph says Saturday’s fixture is a ‘must-win’ for Amorim if he wants to keep his job.

Indeed, it’s claimed that Amorim ‘could be sacked’ following a Man Utd defeat to Sunderland.

It’s believed that another defeat before the international break ‘could severely test the patience of co-owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers’, with a daunting trip to Liverpool coming up after the break.

Sacking Amorim would cost the club around £12million in compensation, after they paid over £20m to sack Erik ten Hag and prise him from Sporting CP.

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365

👉 A full 20 reasons why Manchester United should sack Ruben Amorim

👉 The five people most to blame for the Manchester United mess

👉 Five reasons why Ratcliffe is right to pick Southgate as next Man Utd manager

This isn’t an issue for Ratcliffe, ‘given what is at stake’.

Despite this, multiple reports have claimed that the Man Utd hierarchy, led by Ratcliffe, is prepared to give the former Sporting boss the full season in charge.

The report adds: ‘United’s dismal display in last weekend’s 3-1 loss at Brentford – their third defeat in six league games this term – has heightened concerns among the club’s hierarchy as questions grow about Amorim’s suitability for the job.’

Amorim has claimed just 34 points from 33 Premier League matches in charge and is yet to record back-to-back victories in the top flight.

His record, in truth, is nothing short of atrocious, with Man Utd bottom of the Premier League table of ever-present teams since Amorim’s arrival, excluding Tottenham Hotspur.

An accumulation of 34 points is the worst for a Man Utd boss in the Premier League era by a gargantuan 22 points, while Louis van Gaal, Erik ten Hag and Jose Mourinho all picked up 63+ points in their first 33 games.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match against Sunderland, Amorim admitted that he could be dismissed if results don’t improve.

“Nobody here is naive,” he said. “We understand that we need results to continue the project. We will reach a point that is impossible for everyone because this is a very big club with a lot of sponsors, with two owners. So it’s hard – the balance is really hard.”

READ NEXT: Iraola to Man Utd in Amorim repeat is a must for INEOS as persisting lure sets up mid-season coup