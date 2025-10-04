According to reports, Liverpool are ‘willing to submit a historic offer’ to replace key star Mohamed Salah, who ‘will leave next summer’.

Salah’s future at Liverpool was in doubt for most of the 2024/25 season as he entered the final year of his contract at the start of the campaign.

He eventually decided to commit his future to Liverpool by penning a new two-year contract and this was a huge boost for the Reds as the 33-year-old broke records as the best player in the Premier League last season.

However, Salah’s form has declined at the start of this campaign as he’s been on the periphery in most of Liverpool’s matches and has had little impact in their games.

This has fuelled speculation linking Liverpool with several potential long-term replacements, while Salah remains a target for the Saudi Pro League after they failed to lure him to the Middle East in previous windows.

Bayern Munich sensation Michael Olise has been mooted as a possible replacement as he has shone at the start of this campaign, grabbing five goals and six assists in nine appearances across all competitions.

Therefore, it’s hardly surprising that Bayern Munich are looking to offer Olise a new contract to ward off interest from the Premier League. Sporting director Max Eberl has indicated that he wants to keep Frenchman for many years.

“He’s a player that the fans come to the stadium for, it’s just fun to watch him play football,” Eberl said.

“Olise has over three and a half years left on his contract,and he will increasingly become a decisive factor in FC Bayern’s game and shape the future of this team. If it is up to us: the longer, the better.”

Still, Liverpool’s interest provides an obstacle and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they are ‘prepared to spend a historic fee’ to sign him’ to replace Salah, who ‘will leave next summer.

