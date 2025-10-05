Amorim resignation chances at Man Utd rated after Scholes ‘sacked’ claim

Man Utd are “not going to rush into a decision” over sacking Ruben Amorim as a journalist reveals the likelihood of the Red Devils head coach resigning.

Amorim’s side are having another extremely inconsistent season to date with Man Utd winning three, losing three and drawing one of their first seven Premier League fixtures this term, while the Red Devils are also out of the League Cup.

There are rumours that Amorim will be judged by a 38-game “yardstick” which gives him four more matches to impress before his Premier League performance is reviewed.

After a week of sack rumours, Amorim bounced back from their defeat to Brentford last weekend by beating Sunderland 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Scholes had hoped Man Utd could finish inside the top six this season but he has already lowered his expectations to being in the top half.

The Man Utd legend told The Overlap Fan Debate before their match against Sunderland: “I’d take top 10 now. It’s not been a great start.

“They can’t seem to put two wins together. Potentially, they could do better, but at this point, it’s looking unlikely.”

Scholes admitted that he would have accepted Amorim getting sacked last weekend after they conceded three goals against Brentford.

He added: “You talk about managers being sacked, and none of us like doing that. But if he’d have been sacked on Sunday, I think we’d have all been saying: ‘Yeah f****** hell it’s about time, there’s no surprise to it’.

“I think he did have an excuse last year. He couldn’t train – well, he could train, but every three days they had a game.

“He’s had everything now, they’ve spent £200m and he’s got three weeks in between games to do everything he wants to do and get his style across. There’s just no sign of it getting any better, is there?

“Look, you’d like him to do well but he’s got to win games of football and he’s not winning enough games of football to warrant doing the job at the minute.”

There has also been talk of Amorim deciding to quit before Man Utd can sack him as he looks to protect his own reputation – but Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists he’d be “very surprised” to see the Portuguese head coach take that step.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I would be very surprised if he resigned and quit Man United, he doesn’t come across as a quitter.

“There are big question marks over Amorim’s future, he’s led them to just 20 victories out of 50 matches which is nowhere near good enough for Man United.

“But he still has the backing of INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, so they’re not going to rush into a decision.

“I don’t see Amorim ready to just call it quits just yet.

“And again, he’d be giving up lot of money as well if he was to resign. So there’s not too many people I think who would be willing to do that.”

