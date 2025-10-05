Expert reveals potential Odegaard injury timeline after Arsenal star is seen in a knee brace

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard may have suffered a ‘quad contusion/bone bruise injury’ during the Gunners’ 2-0 win over West Ham on Saturday.

Goals from Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal all three points at the Emirates Stadium and saw them leapfrog Liverpool to become the new Premier League leaders.

But it wasn’t all rosy for the Gunners on Saturday with Odegaard coming off injured on the half hour mark, having just returned from a shoulder issue.

Giving an update on Odegaard after the match, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “He had a clash knee-to-knee, and immediately he was uncomfortable.

“I just spoke to him and he’s not positive about it. He’s got a brace on. We’ll have to wait and see from the doctors.

And now an injury expert has predicted how long Odegaard could be on the sidelines for with the Dane showing how good he can be against Olympiacos earlier this week.

The account @physioscout on X wrote: “Martin Odegaard came off with a lower quad/knee injury early in the first half of Arsenal vs. West Ham. A blow to the outer quad at contact brings concern for a painful quad contusion/bone bruise injury.

“These can be extremely painful at first, but can settle quite fast as the week progresses. However, the other option is an injury to the MCL upon valgus stress at contact. Less likely here, but still an option.

“Potential Recovery Times: If quad contusion/bone bruise: <1 week. If MCL: 2+ weeks.

“Ødegaard was seen leaving the stadium wearing a knee brace, though this does not necessarily indicate one specific diagnosis over the other.

“Arsenal’s physio was also observed performing a valgus stress test on the pitch. Further scans will be required to confirm the exact nature and extent of the injury and to rule out any bone or ligament damage.”

Speaking to Odegaard after the Gunners’ win over Olympiacos, Owen Hargreaves said: “Martin, we were talking about your performance, especially in the first half.

“This ball is ridiculous by the way. You played a few balls in the first half that were just silly. You played like a surgeon, it was so precise. It was you at your absolute best.”

Martin Keown was also waxing lyrical about the Arsenal captain, he said: “This fella, tonight, we’re seeing everything. It’s his game. Look, it’s almost like [Liam] Brady I’m looking at at times.

“That’s a high compliment for him playing with confidence; that pressure is definitely bringing the best out of him. Eze played recently in his position, and he wants to keep it.”