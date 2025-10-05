Postecoglou sack? Newcastle ‘nightmare’ opens door for ‘prime’ replacement at Nottingham Forest

Ange Postecolou faces a Newcastle “nightmare” on Sunday as Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis pinpoints a Premier League manage as his ‘prime candidate’ to replace the under-fire Australian.

Forest fans turned on Postecoglou and called for his sacking after the 3-2 defeat to FC Midtjylland in the Europa League on Thursday made it four defeats and two draw in his six games in charge since taking over from Nuno Espírito Santo.

Forest take on Newcastle at St James’ Park on Sunday ahead of the international break before Chelsea, Porto, Bournemouth and Manchester United.

Paul Merson would be surprised if Postecoglou – who was sacked by Tottenham in the summer – can make it through a tough run of games and predicts Forest will lose 3-1 to the Magpies in what is a “nightmare” fixture as he fights for his future.

“What is happening to Nottingham Forest? They are in trouble and their upcoming fixtures look very bad. Ange Postecoglou will do well if he can outlast this run!” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Some section of the fans have already voiced their concerns about Postecoglou and it’s quite understandable. Forest went from being a solid team under Nuno Espirito Santo to conceding way too many goals after Postecoglou took over.

“Newcastle got blown away by Arsenal last weekend. I was honestly surprised by the gulf in class between the two teams in that game.

“Even then, Newcastle were in the lead for about 84 minutes and that tells you this is actually a nightmare game for Nottingham Forest.”

Postecoglou is now the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked and a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our friends over at TEAMtalk claims he ‘could be sacked this weekend’.

Fletcher adds that Forest are ‘considering a shock move for a high-flying Premier League boss’ as Marinakis is ‘furious’ with their form and is ‘not happy with his own decision’ to appoint Postecoglou.

The report adds:

‘Sources close to the club suggest the Greek tycoon is already exploring replacements, with Oliver Glasner emerging as a prime candidate. ‘The Austrian tactician has earned plaudits for his work at Crystal Palace, where his high-pressing, dynamic style has transformed the Eagles into a formidable outfit. Glasner’s success, including a strong record against top-six sides, makes him an attractive option for Forest’s ambitious owner.’

READ MORE: Who will be next Nottingham Forest manager after Ange Postecoglou sack?

Sky Sports are also reporting that Forest’s match against Newcastle on Sunday is ‘crucial’ as Postecoglou is ‘under pressure’.