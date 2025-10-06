Napoli will almost certainly complete the signing of Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund on a permanent deal next summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season with only four clubs scoring fewer goals than Ruben Amorim’s side.

That led Man Utd to invest almost £200m in three new forwards with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo all joining the Premier League club in the summer.

Hojlund found himself pushed down the pecking order at Old Trafford with the Denmark international leaving on loan to Napoli in the summer.

The deal includes a £38m option to buy in the summer with Romano revealing that a permanent transfer is “almost guaranteed” at the end of the season.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Napoli want to keep the player. Napoli trust Rasmus Hojlund, they see him as part of their long-term project.

“It’s a loan with buy option that might become an obligation, but it’s seen by all parties involved in this deal as a future permanent transfer almost guaranteed.

“Hojlund is doing very well, scored a brace in the Champions League, scored on his debut against Fiorentina and again against Genoa this weekend.

“So Napoli are very happy with Hojlund and Hojlund is very happy with Napoli… and the idea is to continue together, to sign the player on a permanent transfer.

“So Man Utd can already consider €6m for the loan fee and €44m for the future signing of Rasmus Hojlund. It’s really important news for Man Utd.”

Senne Lammens looked solid in his first start for Man Utd as they beat Sunderland 2-0 over the weekend but insider Dean Jones insists that the Belgian “is not the guaranteed first-choice goalkeeper” and the Red Devils will probably look to sign a new stopper in 2026.

Jones told our friends at TEAMtalk: “Lammens is not the guaranteed first-choice goalkeeper for the long-run – but he has given himself a chance of being No.1 for the next game. And that’s all he can hope for and focus on right now.

“United seem adamant they are not going to commit to a first-choice stopper, because they want a genuine battle for the shirt on a week to week basis.

“It felt like the decision to give Lammens his chance was overdue and he did well this weekend, so I personally think he has given himself the edge when it comes to starting against Liverpool after the international break.

“But there is no way I would say he’s now going to establish himself as the first choice because I do believe Bayindir will still get games and I also think United are still on the lookout for another goalkeeper.”

Jones added: “I’m pretty sure a new goalkeeper will arrive by the summer – and may even arrive in January if they can find a good option. Again, this is about competition and strength in depth.

“Lammens knows the club rate him long-term but he is also aware that he is going to have to play very well on a consistent basis to keep the shirt.”

