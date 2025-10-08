Romano exposes ‘agreed’ £100m Man Utd transfer after shock £185m double deal is mooted

Fabrizio Romano has insisted that there is “nothing concrete” in rumours that Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes will move to Saudi Arabia next summer.

The Red Devils came 15th in the Premier League last season and failed to qualify for any European competitions ahead of the new campaign.

That led to rumours that Fernandes could look to move on in the summer but the Man Utd midfielder – who contributed eight goals and ten assists in the Premier League last term – eventually stayed.

Man Utd have had an inconsistent start this term too with Ruben Amorim’s side taking ten points from a possible 21 in the Premier League, while they were knocked out of the League Cup by League Two side Grimsby Town.

Another season that has already been dominated about Amorim sack talk seems unlikely to end in success and there is already talk of players who could leave at the end of the season or even as early as January.

Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move to Serie A and West Ham in January, while there are rumours that Man Utd will offload Harry Maguire on a free transfer at the end of the season.

And there were reports last night from a respected account on X claiming that Fernandes “will be sold” to Saudi Arabia in the summer in an ‘already agreed’ deal, whole £185m-rated Premier League duo Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson.

The account wrote: “We have been told a high-level secret for Man Utd’s transfer plans.

“We understand that Bruno Fernandes will be sold to the Saudi Arabia league for £100m in the summer.

“The deal is already agreed between all parties, according to sources, and it seems like Bruno Fernandes is just waiting to sort out personal terms.

“The funds from Bruno’s transfer are expected to be used to bring in Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson.”

But transfer expert Romano has dismissed that anything “concrete” has yet been decide over the Man Utd midfielder’s future.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “Nothing at all at the moment. His full focus is on United. A new deal was signed one year ago, so nothing concrete has happened at this stage. The Saudis remain interested as they’ve been for the last three years, but there’s nothing else now.”

Another transfer journalist, Ben Jacobs, has insisted that Fernandes is ‘unlikely to leave Manchester United mid-season’ but that he ‘remains on the radar of Saudi clubs’.

Jacobs wrote on talkSPORT: ‘talkSPORT understands Fernandes’ position hasn’t changed and leaving Manchester United six months before what could prove his final World Cup with Portugal is not in his current plans.’.

The journalist continued: ‘Al-Hilal sources deny they ever placed a formal £100m bid, although it is acknowledged by sources that is a ballpark they were willing to offer had Fernandes given a green light.’

