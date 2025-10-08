Leeds want attacker who ‘ticks a lot of boxes’ in January as fresh relegation prediction emerges

Premier League side Leeds United are interested in signing Roma attacker Lorenzo Pellegrini in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Daniel Farke’s side have made a good start to the new Premier League season following their promotion from the Championship at the end of last term.

Leeds will have been hoping to simply survive this campaign after all three of the promoted sides have gone down in the last two seasons.

The Yorkshire side have picked up four points in their last three matches and were unfortunate to lose to Tottenham 2-1 at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds are already turning their attention to making improvements in the January transfer window with new attackers top of their list.

After missing out on the signing of Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton late in the transfer window, Leeds are now hoping to get a deal over the line for Roma’s Pellegrini in the winter.

Football Insider claim that Leeds ‘are targeting a winger and an attacking midfielder in the January transfer window with the Italian ticking that box.’

The website’s transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke insists that Pellegrini continues to attract interest from Leeds but that it would be a “difficult race to win” for the Yorkshire side.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Due to his contract situation, I think it’ll be more than just Leeds United looking at Lorenzo Pellegrini.

“[He’s a] really impressive attacking midfielder, Italian international. If he’s available for a cut price fee in January, there’ll be a number of clubs looking at him, but we do know that Leeds are already in the market for an attacking midfielder.

“They obviously tried to sign Buonanotte from Brighton in the summer window before he ended up going to Chelsea and then obviously other deals that Leeds weren’t able to get done.

“If Daniel Farke wants to bring in an attacking option in January, Pellegrini could be somebody who ticks a lot of boxes due to his contract situation as well.

“But as I said, I think there’ll be a lot of interest in him and it’ll be a difficult race to win for Leeds if Roma do decide to try sell him in January.”

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy has tipped Leeds for relegation after seven matches but made an immediate U-turn in the same breath.

Murphy said on talkSPORT: “Off the top of my head, I would go Burnley, Wolves, and Leeds.

“Sorry, Leeds, I hope I am wrong.

“I might swap Leeds actually, I think Brentford might slip below Leeds.”

