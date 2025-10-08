Ruben Amorim being sacked by Manchester United is justified by three factors that potentially set up a relegation battle for the Premier League giants…

Amorim is facing an uphill fight to save his job at Man Utd, with pressure remaining on the head coach after their much-needed 2-0 win against Sunderland before the international break.

This was a rare, undramatic win for the Red Devils, who are yet to earn back-to-back Premier League victories under Amorim and will inevitably revert to type when they face Liverpool on October 19.

The 40-year-old is still the second favourite behind doomed Ange Postecoglou to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

A bad defeat against arch-rivals Liverpool will potentially be enough to spell an end to his sorry time at Old Trafford.

There were flickers of positivity to take from the win over Sunderland as Senne Lammens had a positive debut, while Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo continue to find their feet, but Man Utd are still miles away from where they want to be, and there is little evidence of the club ending their prolonged era of misery.

There have been reports of Amorim negatively impacting his squad, with it difficult to defend his failing 3-4-3 system, as no more than a couple of his players benefit from the head coach’s reliance on his preferred formation.

And while Amorim’s stubbornness is one of Man Utd’s biggest issues, the weak character of the squad is arguably even more concerning.

Over at the F365 tables, some damning findings can be found on Man Utd’s start to this season.

Firstly, Man Utd are bottom of our second half table, having only picked up four points after the break from their seven games.

It is a different story with the first half table as United are in a far more respectable position of eighth, as all three of their wins this season were earned via their play in the opening 45 minutes.

There is a similar theme with our conceding first table as Man Utd are 19th in those standings, while they are sixth in the table when scoring first.

Also, Man Utd are joint-bottom of the Premier League on points gained from losing positions, with Amorim’s side yet to pick up a single point after going behind this season.

And the main takeaway from these findings is that their glaring weakness is clear: this Man Utd squad has no backbone and their fragile players wilt at the earliest sign of adversity.

This mindset has been an epidemic at Man Utd for years, and it will eventually contribute to Amorim losing his job, as it has with previous post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

