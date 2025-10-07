Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has already identified the Premier League boss that he would install as Ruben Amorim’s successor if INEOS decide to sack the Portuguese head coach.

The Red Devils had a nightmare 2024/25 campaign under Amorim with Man Utd finishing the season 15th in the Premier League, while they missed out on European qualification when they lost the Europa League final to Tottenham.

This season hasn’t started much better with their 2-0 win over Sunderland moving Amorim’s side up to tenth in the Premier League table, while they have already been knocked out of the League Cup by League Two side Grimsby Town.

Man Utd will come back after the international break to their toughest possible test with the Red Devils facing a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on October 19.

And Scholes reckons Man Utd will “get beat” by Liverpool but insists they must try and get something out of the match to build on the result against Sunderland.

Scholes said on The Overlap: “Yeah, he’s got to think about try and get something out of Anfield. I’d just be thinking about drawing the game, find a way, somehow, to stop them from scoring.

READ: Senne Lammens: Schmeichel and Man Utd setting another young player up for Old Trafford downfall

“Now, that’s a totally different mentality from what I’m saying about Arsenal going to Liverpool, or someone else going to Liverpool, where you’re going to win the league, but United are in such a rut.

“I can’t remember the last time they won a big game, or a game that meant a lot, possibly City last year, maybe. It’s just unfortunate that this group of players got that much in a bad rut. You’ve got no confidence that they’re going to get you out of it. You feel almost, it’s almost predictable. They’ll go there and get beat.”

There were rumours that a bad result against Sunderland could have seen Amorim sacked over the international break and Scholes reckons it could be a matter of time before the Man Utd boss loses his job.

Scholes added: “They’re in that period now where the manager, he’s probably going on a little bit too long, like it did with Ten Hag. Look, don’t get me wrong, we don’t want anybody sacked, and we want him to come out of it. We want it to be good. But the more it goes on…”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Transfer power ranking: Guehi, Baleba, Anderson among non-Big Six stars most likely to leave in 2026

👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals ‘crazy’ Amorim sack condition as key deal already ‘almost guaranteed’

👉 Romano confirms Man Utd transfer is ‘almost guaranteed’ while insider is ‘pretty sure’ over 2026 signing

There have been lots of rumours of different managers linked to the position if INEOS do decide to sack Amorim with Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler, Fulham’s Marco Silva and former England boss Gareth Southgate amongst the rumoured candidates.

But Scholes is clear on who he would want to see take over, he continued: “Eddie Howe, Eddie Howe.

“I’m not sure about his mate [assistant manager Jason Tindall], but definitely him.”

READ NEXT: Top ten Premier League defectors features more players from Liverpool than Man Utd