Man Utd players ‘impacted’ by ‘negative’ Amorim with ‘history disappearing’ in ‘disgraceful’ reality

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is “having a negative impact on his players” with his post-match comments, according to former staff member.

The Red Devils beat Sunderland 2-0 over the weekend to move up to tenth in the Premier League table after a poor start to the new season.

Pressure has been growing on Amorim with Man Utd once again showing their inconsistency this term after finishing 15th in the Premier League last campaign.

Despite their win over Sunderland, many fans and pundits are expecting them to lose their first match back from the international break, when they will face defending champions Liverpool at Anfield.

If they lose to the Reds, Amorim will no doubt be right back under intense pressure after some rumours that he could’ve lost his job if Sunderland had beaten them on Saturday.

Amorim has hit out pundits like Gary Neville for criticising his system in recent weeks with some former Man Utd players urging him to be more flexible.

READ: Senne Lammens: Schmeichel and Man Utd setting another young player up for Old Trafford downfall

And former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown insists that Amorim is not helping himself by being so “negative” after getting positive results.

Brown told Football Insider: “A lot of what he says doesn’t make sense to me.

“Claiming that the pundits like Gary [Neville] are having a negative impact on his players is a poor excuse as far as I’m concerned, they’re only giving their opinions.

“If he thinks what they’re saying is wrong, he has to prove them wrong with his results.

“His record in no way supports what he’s saying, ultimately if the team are struggling it’s down to the players or the manager, not what people on the outside are saying.

“Amorim keeps coming up with these different excuses and reasons why things aren’t going well, and even when they win he’s finding negatives to bring up.

“I think that’s a big part of the problem, he’s so negative when he speaks publicly and that can only have a negative impact on his players.

“You’ve just won a game, the atmosphere should be lighter, but then he comes out and says this was wrong, that was wrong, this is a problem. It’s no good.

“That gets into the players heads, because if he’s like that speaking publicly I can only imagine what he’s like on the training pitch and behind the scenes.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Transfer power ranking: Guehi, Baleba, Anderson among non-Big Six stars most likely to leave in 2026

👉 Man Utd: Scholes identifies boss he ‘definitely’ wants to replace Amorim as they’ll ‘get beat’ by Liverpool

👉 Top ten Premier League defectors features more players from Liverpool than Man Utd



There were no Man Utd players in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, aside from on-loan Marcus Rashford, and former Red Devils winger Gordon Hill called it “absolutely disgraceful”.

Hill wrote on X: “If what I was told is true, that there is not one Man Utd player in the England squad apart from Rashford who is not [at] Man Utd, it is absolutely disgraceful and tells me that my club’s history is disappearing. I hope not.”