According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Marcus Rashford’s permanent move from Manchester United to FC Barcelona could hinge on one key condition.

In the summer, Rashford joined Barcelona from Man Utd on loan with an option to buy for around £30m.

Barcelona decided to take a punt on Rashford after failing to acquire Nico Williams and Luiz Diaz, with the England international’s versatility and return to form at Aston Villa helping him secure his dream transfer.

This transfer is paying off for Barcelona and Rashford as the forward has three goals and five assists in his ten appearances this season.

Therefore, it currently seems pretty likely that Barcelona will sign Rashford permanently next year, though a report from Football Insider has revealed that there is a ‘stumbling block due to the financial pressure’ at the Spanish giants.

Despite this, Rashford will reportedly ‘quit’ Man Utd even if his move to Barcelona ‘collapses’, with former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown claiming that “there will be no shortage of interest in him”.

“It’s a sad thing from Man United’s point of view that I don’t see him coming back, but I have no doubt there are a lot of clubs keeping an eye on his situation,” Brown told Football Insider.

“If he doesn’t stay at Barcelona, there will be no shortage of interest in him, especially if he can keep up the form he has shown.

“But ideally I think he’s got his heart set on staying at Barcelona and hopes he can stay there long-term, and if he keeps performing I don’t see why they wouldn’t keep him.”

Romano, meanwhile, claims Rashford “could be open” to having a “different kind of salary structure” to “facilitate a potential move to Barcelona”.

“In all the conversations he has had with Hansi Flick and in all the conversation also internally at Barcelona with people at the club, Marcus Rashford is being very clear his desire is to be a Barcelona player beyond this season,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Rashford is doing very well. He’s very happy with the club, with the coach, with the city, with the teammates, Rashford is loving his life at Barcelona and the idea for Rashford is to try to stay at Barca if they decide to keep him and if they will be able to reach an agreement with Man United, either triggered by their buy option of close to €30 million or to negotiate with United.

“We will see what happens in summer 2026 if Barcelona want to keep Rashford. In that case, my understanding is that Rashford could also be open to have a discussion on a different kind of salary structure compared to his current one at Man United in order to facilitate a potential move to Barcelona.

“Rashford already changed his salary structure in order to join Barcelona, but United are not paying his salary. Barcelona is paying the main part of the salary and the other part is something that Marcus Rashford decided to accept not to take in order to be a Barcelona player this season.

“It’s still very early to predict the future of Rashford, but there is a very good feeling between Rashford, Barcelona and Flick. Obviously we have to see in the second half of the season what happens.

“Nothing will be decided now in October, in November, in December, this is not the time to reach agreements for summer 2026. But the feeling now is very good.”