According to reports, one Liverpool star could ‘ask to leave’ the Premier League giants next year as he has a potential escape route.

In the summer, Liverpool chiefs sanctioned a major overhaul as they were comfortably the biggest spending club in Europe.

After winning their 20th Premier League title, head coach Arne Slot was backed to build a new squad after getting the best out of Jurgen Klopp’s group in 2024/25.

The Reds broke the British transfer record twice to sign Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, while they also spent significant fees t sign Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

It was initially expected that this would set up Liverpool’s period of domination in the Premier League, though they have struggled at the start of this campaign.

Liverpool had a winning run at the start of this campaign, but they were fortunate as they relied on late winners and individual moments of quality. They were exposed before the international break against stronger opposition as they lost to Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea.

It appears that Slot does not know his best team as he is struggling to find the right balance with the champions following the huge influx of players in the summer, while most of their summer signings have struggled to make an impact.

£116m star Wirtz has been criticised more than most for his performances as he is taking time to adapt to life in the Premier League, though Slot is arguably making his situation more complicated as Liverpool’s midfield set-up has significantly altered at the start of this campaign.

The 22-year-old is without a goal or an assist in his seven Premier League appearances, though he has produced in flashes and should eventually come good for Liverpool.

The Reds made a statement by signing Wirtz in the summer as they fended off competition from Manchester City and Bayern Munich to secure his services, while Real Madrid were also linked with him.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Defensa Central claims Wirtz could be offered an escape route by Real Madrid, with head coach Xabi Alonso, who worked with the attacking midfielder at Bayer Leverkusen, ‘asking’ club chiefs to ‘pay close attention to his future’.

It is also claimed that he ‘could ask to leave at the end of the year’ if his ‘situation doesn’t improve’. with Alsono said to be a ‘key’ part of the ‘operation’.

The report adds: