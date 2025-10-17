Wayne Rooney says Marcus Rashford blaming Manchester United for his “inconsistent” displays is an “easy” excuse and told the England international to look in the mirror.

Rashford has three goals and five assists in ten games for Barcelona since his loan move from United in the summer, which can be made permanent for what Barca president Joan Laporta believes is a bargain £26m at the end of the season.

His displays for the Catalans, as well as Aston Villa in the second half of last season, have seen return to the England squad under Thomas Tuchel, who told the 27-year-old that consistency is the only thing standing in his way of being labelled a world class talent.

In response, Rashford said: “For sure, consistency is a massive part of it. I feel like I have been in an inconsistent environment for a very long time, so it is even more difficult to be consistent.

“But I completely agree, I think consistency is what I need to bring into my game, and I am looking to do that. I want to be at my best, not sometimes, but as often as possible.

“When people talk about consistency, in order to be consistent in anything, not just sport, you need consistent variables in your life and the way you train. We have just had so many changes so far in my career.

“But I have to look forward, and that is definitely one of the things I want to put right and improve on to be at my best more often. When I am at my best, I really enjoy everything about the sport.”

But Rooney, who was the Red Devils captain when Rashford broke into the first team in the 2015/2016 and played with him for two campaigns, believes it’s “easier to blame the environment”.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wayne Rooney Show, Rooney said: “I think the environment hasn’t been right but that is down to yourself.

“If you are not playing well or you get left out of the team then I think it is easier to blame the environment and whether that is right or wrong. I think that comes from how you apply yourself.

“In games we have seen with him where we know he can do more, we know he can run more – that is nothing to do with an environment.

“I might be wrong here, I really like Marcus as a lad and as a person but I think that is an easy one to throw at people.”