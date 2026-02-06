Prepare yourselves for an understatement: Liverpool’s title defence has not gone to plan this season.

After finishing 10 points clear at the summit in 2024/25, the Reds have struggled to keep pace and now find themselves 14 points adrift of the leaders. Yet while much of the squad has underperformed, Dominik Szoboszlai’s form has rarely dipped, making him the most consistent Liverpool player keeping his head above water in a sea of unreliables.

Szoboszlai’s impact has grown steadily since his arrival on Merseyside, when he initially drew comparisons to former captain Steven Gerrard. Following a debut season spent acclimatising to the Premier League, he became a meaningful contributor in last season’s title win. But his value was often overshadowed by midfield counterparts Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister – both of whom were voted into the PFA Team of the Year at Szoboszlai’s expense.

That perception was challenged early this season. A match-winning free kick against title rivals Arsenal foreshadowed the increased significance Szoboszlai would assume. He has since proven himself a big-game player, registering goal contributions in seven of Liverpool’s eight Champions League fixtures. As domestic form faltered, the Hungarian continued to deliver on the biggest stage, helping the Reds progress comfortably into the last 16.

Liverpool’s league inconsistency has only heightened Szoboszlai’s standing. At Anfield, reliability through adversity has long been the mark of leadership. Much of Steven Gerrard’s prime coincided with Liverpool sides that fell short collectively, yet his authority and individual quality culminated in the club’s iconic Champions League triumph in 2005.

While matching Gerrard’s accomplishments remains a distant challenge, the former captain’s number 8 shirt has not looked out of place on Szoboszlai. Gerrard himself has identified the Hungarian as the current Liverpool player who reminds him most of his own profile. The resemblance is clear on the pitch: goals from distance, expansive passing range and relentless energy in midfield.

He is an excellent all-rounder, as illustrated by football analysts Gradient Sports.

Dominik Szoboszlai grades thanks to Gradient.

It is Szoboszlai’s leadership that most closely echoes Gerrard’s influence. His value to Arne Slot is evident, having completed 90 minutes in the vast majority of matches. Slot has entrusted him not only as a creative fulcrum but also as a deputy at right-back when required. Regardless of role, Szoboszlai’s level has remained high, demonstrating the standards that brought the title to Anfield last season.

History suggests he has long been ready to lead. At Euro 2024, he became the youngest captain in the tournament’s history at just 23. A dressing room housing players such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson would be daunting for most, but Szoboszlai has shown an ability to not only navigate, but also influence. In only his third season at Liverpool, he has already become a central figure, mirroring his status with Hungary.

There is precedent for such progression. Jordan Henderson was also utilised across the field early in his Liverpool career, including at right-back. The club finished eighth and seventh in his first two seasons, and his ability was frequently questioned. He would later become the captain who helped deliver Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years.

Liverpool supporters have grown accustomed to talismanic midfield figures. Szoboszlai may never replicate Gerrard’s legacy, but his intangibles signal that he is next in line. If this season has proven anything, it is that Szoboszlai is no longer simply wearing the number; he is absolutely filling the shirt.

Calvin Burton – follow him on X