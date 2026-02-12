Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a ‘colossal t*t’ who deserves a colossal kicking for his views on immigration.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe gets the kicking he deserves

And to think Man United fans thought the Glazers were awful. Sir Jim clearly thought hold my pint lads.

…Just a quick one to say, if big Jim is truly worried about the UK being colonised by immigrants, he’s in for a real shock when he looks at Utd’s starting XI. Don’t domicile yourself in Monaco and ask for tax payer money for your new stadium you colossal tit.

…I’m sorry, but I don’t believe Ratcliffe is a fit and proper person to own a premier league football club. A league that has built its reputation off the back of the world’s best players coming to our country to play. A league that is marketed around the world, that has fans from Lagos to Lapland, Patagonia to the Philippines. I don’t see why anyone in this country should have to listen to some tax avoiding billionaire telling us about the decline of this country. A country that is struggling partly because of a billionaire class of people not paying their fair share and who flee to Monaco.

I feel sorry for United fans. I bet 99% don’t have a bigoted bone in their body. You can’t if some of your greatest players are Cantona and Ronaldo. And for the global fanbase, I’m sorry. To the people who get up at stupid o’clock to watch the team they love, only to be told that people like them is what is ruining the country their club play in. And to the people who get annoyed by rainbow laces and woke-ism who cry ‘keep politics out of football’ – I hope you’re vocal here too. I hope you tell Ratcliffe to shut his pie hole and stick to football.

Expect a concerted push from the club and the social media channels to distance themselves from these comments, that say that it is not indicative of the club, but the fact is that the man at the top has these thoughts. That ethos will bleed down.

…Radcliffe is a c***.

…Jim Ratcliffe: C***.

Don’t mention the Man Utd hair boy

There is an episode of Fawlty Towers where Basil keeps reminding people to “not mention the war” around some German guests at the hotel he runs. He even proclaims to others that he “mentioned it once, but got away with it.”

Now, what has this got to do with football?

Well, I’m reminded of this every time in the past few days F365 have written about the Man Utd fan not having a hair cut until they have won 5 on the trot. Each dig at the story makes me imagine Sarah, whilst conducting a meeting with her staff, asks that no one mentions Hair boy, and that she did mention it once but got away with it.

It’s just that having made a big deal about how annoyed you are with him, you do seem to talk about him a lot. Of course, if I was a cynical middle aged man (which some would say I am) I’d say AI has found that you get a 2.6% increase in traffic to the website if you make a dig at Hair Boy.

Anyway, back to Man Utd. Ashmundo from Wednesday morning probably had his email in his drafts ready to send the very second they dropped points as he wanted to do some kind of gotcha moment. Newsflash; Teams drop points. No one wins every single game.

Man City dropped points to Spurs recently so is that proof Pep is not very good and should be removed?

In the same way it is absurd to think Carrick should be the next full time head coach after the first 4 wins, it’s equally absurd to say a draw away at an improved, well oiled team like West Ham is proof he’s not good enough. Every potential choice has pros and cons. We’ve also tried every possible type from the proven winners, to the club legend to the next big thing coach who did great in another league. None have reached the heights demanded/expected.

Perhaps we should lower those expectations and realise at the very best, at this moment in time, they can only get Top 4 if everything goes to plan? Instead of always thinking the next manager is the Messiah who is going to bring the league title back, plan to be a top 4 team, THEN look at building towards the title – and this could be a change in manager.

The other thing people keep forgetting is that INEOS have declared a wish to have a recruitment plan based around the club and not a manager (the signings made under Amorim already show this as any worries about being 3-4-3 players have been forgotten now they play 4-2-3-1) . This indicates (and reports have said Amorim got pissy over not having a say) that they want a head coach who doesn’t have a say in recruitment (final say on a player for example).

This could very well be a Carrick or an Ole and not an Enrique or Tuchel. And as a fan, I just want to enjoy my club play football and under Carrick that is something I have done for the first time since Ole was in charge (apart from that 3-4 month period Rashford was flying during Ten Hag’s first season). Other fans will have different feelings and that is their right.

So, lets just wait and see. Carrick could end up going on a huge losing run and be out of the running. Or he could get back to winning ways and get top 4 and champions league and for all we know, get hired and bring the title back. He has as much chance as others who all have cons. Football, is after all, impossible to predict and often the thing you most expect doesn’t happen.

…Hey Oliver. I think the article on hair boy is making a wider point about modern media and the attention economy in general. I also found the whole thing funny, bit of light hearted fun. You chuckle to yourself: he’s going to have to go to work like that, social events too what if it was something like a wedding? He’s going to look a right muppet the bigger it gets! His missus and his mum must be absolutely fuming with him haha legend!

But then comes the monetisation Oliver and the engagement, oh how companies need that sweet sweet engagement. So first it’s Paddy Power adverts, then it’s meme after meme, then podcasts and watch alongs and interviews and Sky Sports presenters jokes and players being asked about it in interviews and oh god make it stop. All must ride the wave of engagement, we can’t miss out on the engagement.

After a while it long goes past being funny, goes through the stage of being boring and is now firmly in the actively irritating stage. And it’s every time we win 2 or 3, you can’t escape it Oliver!

It’s just one small example too, it’s the same with everything, all the time, forever. Attention attention attention, engagement engagement engagement. It’s exhausting and I hate it.

I feel like tracking him down and forcibly shaving his head myself, the fuzzy little gimp. The 365 are right, society is hollow. And generally awful these days.

…Genuinely worried about how the world is hating because a dude getting a haircut has gotten more coverage than most of them will ever in their lives. There is one simple fact, and that fact is, United have only two things to play for this season, the CL qualification spots, and that guy getting a haircut. There are no cups, no nothing left in this early disaster of a season, and the fact that if and when United do end up getting 5 wins in a row, it will get more hype than when City won the treble. That shows two different sides of a coin, how big and massive United are and everything they do is always at a different level. And the level that United are that this is their biggest aim they can have currently..

And for a website that cries about how the game has gotten away from the fans (lookin at you Johnny), there is sure a lot of crying about a fan making it big through passion, support and genuine intentions with no clickbaiting or spreading of hate Always rather have this guy be rich and famous than any of the AFTV clowns and other clickbaiting channels and fans of each club.

Rooney is hating cause he never had hair, and that is understandable.

A game of Scouse bingo

If there is anything more hilarious than a Liverpool fan bemoaning about a team scoring against them in additional injury time, can someone please let me know because I could do with another laugh. Let it not be lost on anyone that Patricio Del Toro in English means “Patrick of the bull”. Well Patricio certainly talked a bit of bull.

Clearly I must have imagined the amount of underserved/unexplainable injury time granted to Liverpool earlier in the season, for example when they robbed points late on against Newcastle and Burnley. The running joke being the additional time added on to help Liverpool on a number of occasions, whereas if their opponent needed a goal the ref blows up after 2 mins.

Then we have a full house of scouse bingo: net spend (which morphed into net squad – they have one less player for goodness sake!), injuries (no other team has them), Salah going to AFCON (no other team lost players, ignoring this is probably a benefit given his current form), Isak being injured (shock as injury-prone player gets injured), all their bad luck (ignoring all their good luck), blaming VAR (they obviously get called LiVARpool for nothing), being somewhat remarkably punished for every error and the opposition scoring every time with their first chance of the game (why won’t the universe give them a break?!).

All in all, I wish to thank Patricio for bringing comedy and cheer to help brighten up another rainy February day. Although, he and I can agree on one thing – Slot most definitely in.

Official chat again

I’m getting to the point where I just don’t understand how the laws of the game are being applied by the officials. Some of it is down to my misunderstanding of the laws and that could possibly be the case here, but I don’t think so. Brighter minds will know.

A few weeks back, Jake O’Brien had the ball in the net against Villa only for VAR to disallow it because Harrison Armstrong was deemed in an offside position when the ball was played in even though he made no attempt for the ball. The goal was disallowed much to the chagrin but, normal expectation of Evertonians.

Fast forward to our “Everton that” match against Bournemouth last night. Adli scored Bournemouth’s second goal only for it to stand upon review even though Unal was clearly offside when the ball was played in and made and attempt to get his head on it.

How was that any different? Why didn’t VAR rule that goal out due to Unal being in an offside position?

It’s now at the point it just isn’t VAR, it’s what referee you’re going to get and how THEY are going to apply the laws of the game. What you get one night may be different than what you get the next. While we’re at it, can we just bin this hand ball rule in the penalty box when it’s clearly ball to hand and the player doesn’t know a thing about it. I’m tired of seeing penalties awarded for such trite “offenses.” I’m pretty sure the original handball rule was designed that you don’t “use” your hands intentionally, not because it bounces/rockets off your hand.

Rant over.

