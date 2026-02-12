Former boss Ange Postecoglou has hit out at Tottenham Hotspur following their decision to sack Thomas Frank, with Spurs “not a big club”.

Postecoglou has made a well-timed appearance on The Overlap, which followed the announcement of Frank‘s exit from the north London club.

The former Celtic and Nottingham Forest boss exited Spurs at the end of last season, with their dire Premier League form deemed unacceptable despite their Europa League triumph.

Frank was appointed to steady the ship, but they were arguably even worse during his tenure. He departed with them only five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Now, Postecoglou has spoken on why he thinks Spurs are “not a big club”, revealing four signings he wants to make.

“It is curious in terms of understanding what are they trying to build. They have an unbelievable stadium and training facilities, but when you look at their expenditure and wages structure, they are not a big club,” Postecoglou said on The Overlap.

“I saw that because when we tried to sign players, we were not in the market for those players. There are certain players… at the end of my first year when we finished fifth, we had to sign Premier League ready players to go from fifth to challenging.

“But we didn’t qualify for the Champions League so we ended up signing Dominic Solanke, who I really liked, and three teenagers.

“I was looking at Pedro Neto, Bryan Mbeumo, Antoine Semenyo, Marc Guehi… because that is what other clubs would do in that moment. Three teenagers aren’t going to get you there.

“When you walk into Tottenham, you see ‘To Dare Is To Do’ everywhere. But their actions are almost the antithesis of that. To actually win, you have got to take some risks at some point.

“I felt that Tottenham, as a club, say they’re one of the big boys. And the reality is I don’t think they are in terms of my experience. When Arsenal need players, they will spend £100million on Declan Rice. I don’t see Tottenham doing that. When was the last time Tottenham signed someone and you went, ‘Wow’?”

Postecoglou has also offered his thoughts on Frank’s exit, with the former Brentford boss not the “only issue at the club”.

“It’s tough. You know he can’t be the only issue at the club. It’s a curious club, Tottenham. It’s made a major pivot at the end of last year. Not just with me, but with Daniel leaving as well. And you have created this environment of uncertainty. For what reason?” Postecoglou added.

“Thomas is walking in… what’s his objective? What’s the club’s objective? At the start of the year they said they wanted to compete on all front, well the club hasn’t competed on all fronts for a very long time.

“Also the most influential person at the club for the last 20 years is also going, so if you’re going to do such a major pivot, you’ve got to understand that there is going to be some instability there. Did Thomas know he was walking into that? It’s a curious club.

“You look at the list [of managers] and there isn’t really a common thread of what they’re trying to do. Tottenham’s DNA is they do like their team to play a certain way.

“With Mauricio [Pochettino] they were going down that path. At the same time, people have been too dismissive of Harry Kane’s influence in that period. Even him leaving, you can’t plug that hole.

“They have gone from Mauricio… then they wanted winners, went for Jose, got to a cup final and sacked him. Then it was Antonio. Then I come in and they want the football. Even though my DNA is that I win as well. Then we go down that path.”