Harry Redknapp believes his former club Tottenham could “certainly” be sucked into a relegation battle and gave his thoughts on returning as an interim boss.

Spurs’ miserable season took another step for the worse on Tuesday with a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle, resulting in Thomas Frank being sacked and the club looking nervously over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

With the club yet to name a successor, a number of names have been linked with the role, including Harry Redknapp, with a clamouring for the club to return to the ‘glory’ days when they were qualifying for Europe.

Redknapp though is now 78 and has not managed since 2017, in the meantime he said his old club was “certainly” in a relegation scrap.

“They are in a relegation battle,” he told Sky Sports. “I couldn’t see that a few weeks ago. I thought it was impossible. West Ham looked like they were going down a few weeks ago. Now they’re in great form and have turned it around. I can see them getting out of trouble.

“You’re looking around and you think who is going to get sucked into it? Tottenham are certainly one of those who could. They’ve got to make the right decision now. They can’t go and make another mistake and continuing going into freefall and seeing themselves get relegated. That would be an absolute disaster.

“They’ve got to get out and start winning. They are in a relegation battle now, for sure. They should be good enough to get out of it, but they are going to have to roll their sleeves up.”

As for his own ambitions, Redknapp said he fancied it but conceded he was probably not near the top of Spurs’ wishlist.

“Would I fancy it? Of course I would! I’d do it without any shadow of a doubt. But, I’m a realist. I don’t live in cuckoo land. It’s very doubtful I would get the job.

“Could I do the job? Yes, I could do the job. What they need now is someone to come in and get back to basics. Hard work when you lose the ball. Don’t be embarrassed when you lose the ball to run hard to get it back. Work together, bit of confidence. Make them believe in themselves. If someone can do that they will get the results they need.

“They’ve got my number. If anyone wants to ring me they know where I am. I wouldn’t be holding my breath sitting by the phone waiting for it to ring, that’s for sure.

“Whoever it is, I hope they get the right person and get the right results. Can sort the players out. Sort Romero out. He’s a fantastic footballer, but he needs sorting out in terms of his discipline. He needs to realise he is no use to the team if he keeps getting sent off.

“I’ve got loads of energy! There’s not a spare hour in my diary! Yeah, that’s not a problem.”

As for who could be a more realistic option, Redknapp gave his backing to Mauricio Pochettino who is being linked with a return in the summer following a World Cup with the US.

“I like Pochettino. I have a lot of time for him. He is popular at the club. He would be a good shout for me.

“A lot can happen from now until the end of the season. Tottenham have to make sure they stay in the Premier League and then they will attract the big names. The end of the season is a long way off.”

