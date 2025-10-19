Liverpool vs Man Utd: Five pre-match predictions from Rooney, Keane, Redknapp et al.

Liverpool face Man Utd on Sunday looking to an end a run of three straight defeats in all competitions with the Reds needing a win to keep on Arsenal’s coattails.

The Red Devils beat Sunderland last time out – but head coach Ruben Amorim has failed to win back-to-back Premier League matches in his 34 games in charge of Man Utd.

Arsenal and Manchester City won on Saturday to put more pressure on Liverpool with the Reds needing a victory to keep pace at the top of the table.

Here are five pundits to give your their prediction ahead of one of the biggest matches in the English football calendar…

Harry Redknapp

Redknapp told BetVictor: “The big game of the week, and all of a sudden, a fascinating clash.

“Liverpool have lost three in a row, but they’ve all been away from home, which can happen. I do think we’ll see an improvement from them here; the fans will make a difference.

“As for United, they beat Sunderland last time, but they gave up plenty of chances and it wasn’t the most convincing display.

“They actually played very well here last season and might have even won that game, so I wouldn’t write them off.

“It might be wrong, but I think this is the sort of game where we’ll see Liverpool show just why they were champions.”

Redknapp added: “One to watch — I’m cheating and picking two players here, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz. So much has been written about these two big-money signings,’ he added.

“Some of it has been fair; some of it’s been a bit overblown. This would be the perfect game to show their quality.”

READ: Postecoglou sack swift but not quick enough as Chelsea highlight Forest f*** up

Wayne Rooney

Speaking on his BBC Sport show, Rooney predicted: “Just with Liverpool losing three games, I think that pride kicks in and the fans will know, the fans are not stupid, they know and will get behind the team and push them.

“So for United, I think going there, if United come away with a point, I think that would be huge.

“I think the pressure for this game, I think purely because I don’t think United fans will be expecting three points in this game, where in other games they are.

“I think they’ll go in a say, if we can get a point we’ll be happy with that, where I think for Liverpool, if Liverpool lose four games in a row and they lose to Manchester United at Anfield, I think the pressure is definitely on Liverpool for this game.”

Rooney continued: “I think when you bring so many new players in, they’ve all probably got a bit of an ego in their own way, all wanting to do well and find that chemistry with each other.

“I think that hasn’t quite hit off yet, even though they won the first five games, I think the last three games has shown everyone and exposed those first five games.

“I think it’s a good reset time for Liverpool with where they are at the minute.”

Ally McCoist

McCoist told TNT Sports: “Liverpool are an interesting one – they’ve lost the last three and gone from scoring late goals to conceding late goals.

“But I just think they will have enough for United at home.

“There’s definitely been an improvement at United, but I’m not sure it’s enough improvement to see off a Liverpool side who, on their day, can beat anybody.”

Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher

“I’m going to go 3-1 to Liverpool,” Keane said on The Overlap.

While Gary Neville confirmed Jamie Carragher’s prediction, adding: “2-1 to Liverpool, he (Carragher) is going.”

READ NEXT: Amorim replacements oversee chaotic classic as Farke inherits sack race lead – F365’s 3pm Blackout