According to reports, Nottingham Forest have opened ‘direct talks’ with their ‘leading’ contender to replace Sean Dyche, who was sacked on Wednesday night.

Forest are searching for their fourth permanent manager of the 2025/26 campaign as they have sacked Dyche, Ange Postecoglou and Nuno Espirito Santo this season.

Controversial owner Evangelos Marinakis has made a mess of their season after they were onto a good thing with Santo, with Forest suffering a dramatic decline from European contenders to a relegation candidate.

Dyche was brought in to steady the ship following Postecoglou’s shambolic brief reign, but the former Everton and Burnley boss has been axed as their relegation fears have increased in recent days.

Since beating Brentford, Forest have only picked up two points from their matches against Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Wolves. On Wednesday evening, they drew 0-0 against Wolves despite having 35 shots, and Dyche was sacked a few hours after the final whistle.

On sacking Dyche, Forest said in a statement: ‘Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

‘We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the Club, and we wish them the best of luck for the future. We will be making no further comment at this time.’

It has since emerged that Vitor Pereira, who was sacked by Wolves earlier this season, is likely to replace Dyche.

On Thursday morning, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that Forest have been in ‘direct talks’ with Pereira.

He said on X: ‘Understand Vitor Pereira is now in direct talks with Nottingham Forest.’

A report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk, meanwhile, insists Pereira is the ‘leading’ option for Forest, but this is only because their actual ‘top target’ Marco Silva is ‘unattainable’ as Forest’s ‘chances of prising him from Craven Cottage are slim to none’.

Pereira is said to Forest’s likely next manager, but there are ‘eight other candidates’.

The report explains:

‘Another figure firmly in the mix is Javi Gracia, the former Watford and Leeds United boss. Gracia, who walked out of Vicarage Road earlier this month, has experience navigating relegation battles and is seen as a pragmatic, steadying option. ‘But the shortlist doesn’t end there. We can reveal that Marinakis is also considering a number of former Olympiakos managers, all of whom are currently available. That group includes ex‑Portugal boss Paulo Bento, Spaniards Diego Martinez, Michel, and Oscar Garcia, the former Watford manager now coaching Jong Ajax.’

