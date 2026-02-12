According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have a ‘chosen replacement’ for Thomas Frank after they were ‘pushed’ to land Roberto De Zerbi ‘in November’.

Earlier this week, Spurs finally decided to part ways with Frank, who departed the club following their 2-1 loss against Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

Frank was appointed to steady the ship following Ange Postecoglou’s chaotic reign, but he quickly proved to be a poor appointment.

The former Brentford boss did not click with Tottenham’s supporters due to his small-time mentality and uninspiring playing style.

He has been sacked following an eight-game winless run in the Premier League, with the north London outfit placed 16th in the table and only five points above the relegation zone.

Frank could easily have been sacked on several occasions over the past few months, and he was fortunate to last as long as he did.

Now, a report from journalist Sami Mokbel from BBC Sport claims Spurs ‘considered replacing Frank in November’ as ‘concerns have been lingering for months’.

The report claims: ‘One leading executive recommended the Dane should be sacked after the 2-1 home defeat by Fulham on 29 November – Tottenham’s third-straight loss after reversals to Arsenal and PSG.

‘Former Brighton head coach Roberto de Zerbi – who was managing Marseille at the time – was also pushed as a potential replacement. But that recommendation was rejected with the club continuing to put their faith in Frank.’

Looking ahead, Spurs are said to be ‘weighing up a short-term appointment’, with current coach John Heitinga being ‘one option’ until the summer.

Beyond this season, it is noted that the ‘most obvious development will be the potential availability of Mauricio Pochettino after the World Cup’, while De Zerbi’s sudden availability following his exit from Marseille ‘may interest Spurs’.

De Zerbi is ‘viewed as someone who can hit the ground running’, but he ‘can be combustible’.

Regardless, ‘sources are indicating Tottenham want an appointment in place by the time the players arrive back on Monday after a pre-planned five-day break’.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Pochettino is their long-term ‘chosen replacement’ for Frank.

The report claims: ‘Tottenham will opt for an interim manager until the end of the season to wait for the World Cup to finish.

‘The board is working against the clock to finalise the agreement with Mauricio Pochettino and provide the team with a winning structure.’

