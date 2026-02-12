According to reports, Manchester United have missed out on Thomas Tuchel, who has decided to ‘agree a new contract’ to commit himself to England until 2028.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel has been mooted as a potential candidate to be Man Utd‘s next permanent boss in recent weeks.

Tuchel is currently preparing for this summer’s World Cup as he will lead England, though it had been expected that he would step away upon the expiry of his current contract at the end of the tournament.

This would have opened the door for Man Utd to appoint Tuchel ahead of next season, but this now appears to be off the table.

This is because a report from The Times has revealed that Tuchel is ‘set to stay as England manager until 2028’.

Journalist Ben Jacobs added on X: ‘Thomas Tuchel has agreed a new contract to stay on as England manager until 2028, as @JNorthcroft and @Lawton_Times called. An announcement could come as early as today.

‘Tuchel’s current deal was due to expire after the World Cup. Tuchel one of the names considered by Manchester United, but England boss has agreed to stay on.’

This perhaps gives Man Utd interim boss Michael Carrick a greater chance of landing the job permanently.

He has had a dream start at the Red Devils, earning four wins and a draw to significantly boost his side’s hopes of Champions League qualification.

Despite this, a report from Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett insists ‘Carrick is still not the favourite to be the next long-term boss at Old Trafford’.

It is noted that he ‘may become a frontrunner’ if/when Man Utd qualify for the Champions League, though it has been made ‘clear’ that ‘United are determined to appoint someone who has the strength of character and experience to cope with all that is thrown at you as the main man at Old Trafford’.

It is ‘felt’ that the ‘job was too big’ for former boss Ruben Amorim, so they won’t make a similar appointment again.

The report explains:

‘That sort of candidate [Amorim] is not on the wanted list this time. If it isn’t Carrick, it is very likely to be one of the biggest names in world football – assuming United can persuade that man to join. ‘The likes of Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti have the wow factor, the stellar name, the track record of winning multiple major trophies. Carrick can’t compete with them on that level, but he out-scores them both when it comes to knowing Old Trafford, and the “Manchester United way”.’

