Hamann urges Liverpool to make shock move for £80m Man Utd star; picks two alternatives

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has urged the Reds to consider a move for Harry Maguire in the summer at the end of his Manchester United contract.

Liverpool are already in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and that need may well increase as Ibrahima Konate looks set to leave for free at the end of the season.

The Reds missed out on signing Marc Guehi at the end of the summer transfer window and the England international has now joined Manchester City, meaning sporting director Richard Hughes will have to look elsewhere to bolster the backline, with two, possibly even three centre-back additions in the offing.

READ MORE: Mood rankings: Misery loves company with Leeds one of only four clubs declared ‘happy’

With that in mind, Hamann believes Maguire – who’s impressed in the last couple of weeks under Michael Carrick having returned from injury – could be a budget-friendly option.

“You’ve got to give it to Harry Maguire because he got so much stick in the last few years and he always comes back,” Hamann told CasinoBeats.

“If he’s available on a free then obviously have to think about it because I think what Liverpool need is more depth at the back.”

Carrick kept his cards close to his chest when asked about Maguire’s contract ahead of United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal.

He said: “I think it’s just coming into that time of the season really, with contracts and, obviously, January is January and the window, so I’m kind of working my way through that and coming towards the end of the season, in terms of contracts and decisions.

“That will obviously be taken and discussed in good time really, and at the right time.”

Hamann also picked out Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck as centre-backs he believes Liverpool should be targeting.

“Mickey van de Ven is doing really well for Spurs and there’s a player at Dortmund, Nico Schlotterbeck,” he added.

“He’s in talks with the club on whether he’s going to extend his contract.

“Schlotterbeck has really taken on a leading role at Dortmund in the last 18 months. He is probably our best centre-back in the national team. He’ll certainly play at the World Cup for Germany.

“He’d be a player. He’s got one year left on the contract. I’m sure that Liverpool inquired about him. He wouldn’t be the worst choice. He’s a left-footed player as well.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

* Tottenham transfer ‘will get done’ for Liverpool star as expert reveals ‘key factor’

* Arsenal star Rice ‘exactly what Liverpool need’ as Carragher admits Reds transfer regret: ‘Oh, God…’

* Mood rankings: Misery loves company with Leeds one of only four clubs declared ‘happy’

Several reports have linked Liverpool with a move for Van de Ven, whom Tottenham are said to have slapped a £100m price tag on.

Asked about interest in Van de Ven last week, Spurs boss Thomas Frank said: “He’s definitely a player we should prioritise. Micky is a key player for this team and this club and hopefully for many years to come.

“He has what it takes to be an even better player and I’ve no doubt he can help us to get us to where we want to be in the future.”