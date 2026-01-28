INEOS to override Michael Carrick deal as Man Utd chiefs prefer two ‘bedrocks’

Man Utd are set to reject any request from Michael Carrick to renew Harry Maguire’s contract as they look to the future, according to reports.

After the Red Devils took the decision to sack Ruben Amorim earlier this month, Darren Fletcher took two matches before Michael Carrick was appointed as interim boss until the end of the season.

Carrick has overseen two wins in two Premier League matches in potentially two of Man Utd‘s most difficult games of the season against arch-rivals Man City and Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Those six points has lifted them into fourth in the Premier League table and, more importantly, the Champions League qualification spots as the Red Devils hope their summer transfer budget could be boosted.

After struggling with a thigh injury, which ruled him out from mid-November until mid-January, Maguire has been thrust back into the starting XI by Carrick.

Carrick admitted after their 2-0 win over Man City on January 17 that playing Maguire for 90 minutes against Pep Guardiola’s side was a “calculated gamble”.

The Man Utd interim boss said: “I’m not going to lie, it was a bit of a calculated gamble as well of how long he could play and if he could get through it because he’s literally trained for two or three days for probably eight or nine weeks, so it just shows you what it means really to him. I thought he was fantastic.”

Maguire’s contract expires at the end of the season and while Amorim was still at the club there were rumours that the Man Utd centre-back was in talks over a new contract.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X in October: “Manchester United are in talks with Harry Maguire over new deal with existing contract due to expire in June.

“Face to face meeting with his camp took place in the recent days and more will follow to discuss conditions. MUFC happy with Maguire’s contribution + leadership.”

And Daily Mail journalist Nathan Salt has hinted that Carrick would like to keep Maguire on – but that INEOS have decided they would rather Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven get his minutes next season.

Salt told the Daily Mail: “He’s played well in the past two games – winning the man-of-the-match award at Arsenal – but it feels increasingly unlikely.

“United have had ample opportunity to get Maguire on to fresh terms but there appears to be limited willingness at this stage to do so with his contract now around five months from expiry.

“Maguire is not short of interest with multiple clubs in Italy enquiring with a view to a pre-contract agreement, while there is also a handful of Premier League teams who are very keen on a free transfer in the summer.

“Carrick is a fan of Maguire but senior United figures are keen to see next season’s minutes go to Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven, two young players that United believe will be the bedrock of the backline for years to come.”