Atletico Madrid ‘confident’ of signing Man Utd starter who ‘would welcome’ transfer

Diogo Dalot has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid are hoping to poach Man Utd full-back Diogo Dalot away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils could be set for a summer of upheaval after sacking Ruben Amorim earlier this month with many things up in the air ahead of next season.

Man Utd appointed Michael Carrick, who has won his first two matches in charge against Man City and Arsenal, as interim head coach until the end of the season but are expected to appoint a permanent replacement for Amorim in the summer.

Dalot was largely a starter under Amorim and Carrick has also started the Portugal international in both of his first two matches as interim boss.

However, Dalot has been one of a number of players who have come in for criticism this season and there have been rumours he could leave depending on the new manager.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Spanish giants Atletico Madrid ‘are looking to poach’ Dalot from Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

The La Liga outfit are ‘looking to strengthen its defensive structure following Nahuel Molina’s recent inconsistent performances’ and Diego Simeone ‘values ​​the addition’ of Dalot, who signed for Man Utd from Porto for around £19m in 2019.

Atletico Madrid ‘needs a reliable player who can finally free up Marcos Llorente for a more central role in midfield’ and Man Utd full-back Dalot ‘would welcome a move to the Spanish capital’.

The Spanish side are ‘confident in the allure of their stable sporting project and consistent presence in European competition’ and are ‘prepared to make a significant financial effort to secure the transfer’.

Atletico Madrid ‘will submit a formal offer as soon as the summer transfer window opens’ as they prepare ‘to convince’ the Man Utd board to sell the Portugal international.

Man Utd legend Gary Neville recently warned the Red Devils against selling Dalot as he believes the 26-year-old “can do a decent job” moving forward.

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “Another player I want to mention is Diogo Dalot. Look, he gets a really harsh view at times off quite a few United fans.

“I actually think there’s a half-decent full back in there. And I want full backs so closely.

“At times I think he gets too involved but he’s good in the air, he’s athletic, he’s decent on the ball, he can defend his back post.

“I don’t think he’s a world class full back but neither was I. He does a lot of things and he could even simplify his game a little and focus on feeding people.

“He’s started being more aggressive at getting out to players and then getting back in. The defenders in general are really getting that connection in the last two games.

“I think he’s got something about him, Dalot, I think he’s got a 7/10 performance in him every week.

“But we’ve seen him at right and left wing back before and he’s been exposed so many times. If he just played right fullback all the time I wouldn’t be getting rid of him as a hurry.

“Other people may disagree with me but I know that position well and I think he can do a decent job for Manchester United.”